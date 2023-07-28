Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bouygues SA (BOUYF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 9:53 AM ETBouygues SA (BOUYF), BOUYY
Bouygues SA (OTCPK:BOUYF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call July 28, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jérôme Stubler - Chairman of Equans

Olivier Roussat - Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Grangé - Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer

Frédéric Gardès - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Colas

Conference Call Participants

Nicolas Cote-Colisson - HSBC

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Nick Lyall - Société Générale

Mollie Witcombe – Citi

Olivier Roussat

Good morning, everyone. Let us start this presentation of the half year results, we'll do this with Pascal Grangé, and then we will have a discussion with all the Heads of Divisions that have come here for the occasion.

Alright. So well, let us start with the main figures for the first half of the year. Revenues stood at EUR26.1 billion and a 41% increase reflecting the acquisition of Equans in October at the beginning of the year. We didn't have Equans on a like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis, the actual increase is only 3%.

COPA stands at EUR214 million at EUR727 million, net income attributable to the Group stands at EUR225 million up EUR78 million and we'll put some details on the net debt, net debt grew from EUR3.7 billion to EUR10.6 billion . Well, if you restate this for the acquisition of Equans that took place last October. So, restating it and also plus the amount paid to Free Mobile. I'll get back to that. And the buyback of our own treasury shares, the net debt would have being actually better -- the reason I said, I’d mention this thing with mobile is that, we challenged both the amount and the immediate execution of that amount, and as we do every time because of the seasonality of some of the businesses in particular Colas, the performance for H1 are not representative of the annual performance.

