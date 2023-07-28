Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China Stocks Have Turned The Corner, Big Breakout Imminent (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 28, 2023 11:04 AM ETBABA, BABAF, BIDU, EH, LAAOF, LI, MNSO, NIO, NIOIF, PDD3 Comments
The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • China stocks are showing bullish price action and relative strength, and are poised to break out higher.
  • Hong Kong and China indices have broken out of multi-month downtrends and are trading above key moving averages.
  • Individual China ADRs, such as Alibaba and China EV stocks, have also broken out of big bases and are showing high upside momentum.

Chinese traditional paper cutting: cow pattern

niuniu/iStock via Getty Images

Big bullish price action clues in HK/China stocks

Each pullback within an uptrending bull market creates an opportunity to identify the next sectors and stocks that will lead the broad market higher.

First off, equity markets have

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
2.63K Followers
Momentum / Breakout trader. Charts and price action are universal, transcending languages and cultures. Shares charting views on Substack (website link).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EH, BABA, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

O
Owl Imperious Capital
Today, 11:52 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
Thank you for the article. Any thoughts on JD ?
The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
Today, 11:59 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (100)
@Owl Imperious Capital I think it will likely follow the sector higher, but as it is still under the 200 day moving average, I think there will be less upside / momentum. There are other tech stocks trading above their 10, 20, 50, 200 day moving averages like BABA, PDD, BIDU, NTES that I think will be better buys
m
mherold1
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (232)
Thank you for the article. Very Encouraging.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.