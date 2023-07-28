ArtistGNDphotography

Investment thesis

I reaffirm my buy rating on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's Q2 results, which came in mixed as they beat the EPS consensus but missed on revenue for the first time since Q3 2018.

This is how I described the company in my previous article:

Enphase specializes in both microinverters and energy storage solutions. The company is the leading supplier of solar microinverters worldwide. It has been growing revenues steadily over the last several years. Its high-quality microinverter products are in high demand following the explosive growth in residential solar installations. The company is rapidly expanding its capacity and is opening new production lines across Europe and the US (where it also benefits from IRA incentives). This growth is also driven by its expanding product offering, which now includes high-quality batteries and EV chargers. The company offers a complete home energy solution package that can all be controlled through a single app and provides significant savings to its customers.

Despite the near-term weakness in the U.S., in Q2, Enphase demonstrated strong top line growth of 34% YoY, driven by robust domestic and international demand for its products. Enphase's products remain the top choice in solar systems in many European countries, positioning the company well to capitalize on the push for renewables.

Furthermore, Enphase's profitability remains impressive, with improving margins and consistent profitability for years. The company's financial health is robust, enabling it to invest in technology advancements, expand production capacity, and return cash to shareholders through share repurchase programs.

Although the near-term outlook has deteriorated due to uncertainties in the U.S. market, resulting in weak Q3 projections, the long-term growth prospects for Enphase remain promising. As the company continues to strengthen its international presence and expand its product offering, it is well positioned to drive further growth and capitalize on the potential growth of solar energy.

In this article, I will take you through the latest developments and financial results and update my estimates and view on the company accordingly.

Enphase’s Q2 earnings report is a mixed bag

Enphase reported its Q2 results yesterday aftermarket, July 28. The company beat the EPS consensus by a solid 13.6%, or $0.20, but missed the revenue consensus for the first time since Q3 2018. This was due to a challenging environment in the U.S. as a result of higher interest rates. Following the lower-than-expected reported growth, shares are down over 14% pre-market at the time of writing, primarily due to a very conservative outlook which guides for negative growth in Q3.

In Q2, Enphase reported very strong top-line growth of 34% YoY as demand for its products remained relatively strong, considering how much the economy has worsened over the last year. Yet, crucially, the $711.1 million reported by the company was approximately $15 million below the consensus and is a significant slowdown from the 64.5% growth reported in Q1.

Enphase shipped 5.2 million microinverters in Q2, up from the 5 million shipped in Q1, indicating strong continued demand for its leading products. Also, 78% of these microinverters were the newest IQ8 variant, which should result in stronger margins. Meanwhile, battery shipments dropped to 82.3-megawatt hours, down from 102.4 in Q1. Battery shipments keep on decreasing sequentially after already falling slightly in Q1 as well. A significant improvement in battery shipments is expected in Q4 due to the impact of NEM 3.0 and further European adoption.

Once more, growth was primarily driven by international revenue, which reached a record level in Q2 due to massive growth in Europe and Australia. International demand for Enphase’s products remains incredibly high and as both Europe and Australia will keep massively accelerating their solar investments over the remainder of the decade, I believe Enphase’s international hypergrowth still has a long way to go and should continue to drive growth for Enphase. In Q2, International revenue grew 25% sequentially, in line with the growth reported in Q1 as there was no slowdown for Enphase here. This means that International revenue more than tripled YoY while reporting solid gross margins. A truly stellar performance, which should not be overlooked.

In addition, sell-through also improved by 13% sequentially, indicating that demand among installers is strong, and the company has ramped up IQ8 and battery shipments in many European countries as it continues to expand its European product offering. The introduction of new products to fit its complete home energy solution has meaningfully increased the company’s revenue potential per home, and as the company continues to introduce new products, I believe this will be an additional growth booster.

Enphase's expanding per home opportunity (Enphase)

Crucially, Enphase remains the top choice in solar systems in many European countries, positioning it perfectly to benefit from the push for renewables. The company also believes energy trends play into its strength, which should allow it to increase its market share in, for example, Europe. This is what management said regarding this during the earnings call:

As we think about our competitive positioning in Europe, we see increasingly complex power markets and home energy management needs playing right into our strengths. Our complete home energy management system solution delivers use cases like self-consumption and green charging along with newer software features, which we plan to release this year, which are key differentiators in addition to our quality and service that will help strengthen our market position.

In the U.S., revenue decreased 12% sequentially and only recorded a 1% increase YoY, dragging down Enphase’s overall performance and generating a somewhat mixed picture. Sell-through in the U.S. did stay positive, indicating that there is no inventory built up for distributors, but a 2% increase sequentially and YoY in a typically strong quarter is nothing to cheer about. According to Enphase management, the U.S. market is experiencing a broad-based slowdown due to high-interest rates. These cause a worsening in the economics of loan financing, causing a decline in solar installations growth.

The U.S. continues to account for the largest part of revenue for Enphase with 59% compared to 41% derived from international. This revenue split has been shifting quickly due to the rapid international expansion and growth. As a result, I believe we could reach a 50/50 level by Q3/Q4 already, and international starting to account for the majority of revenue by the start of FY24. This shift towards international is positive when looking at the current market fundamentals and the sheer potential that lies in solar outside of the U.S.

As Enphase continues to increase its international exposure, this should benefit its growth potential and total addressable market, or TAM. This is also why I believe investors should not just focus on its top-line numbers today as the U.S. is holding back its growth here. As International grows as a share of revenue and starts to account for the majority by FY24, this will allow Enphase to accelerate its top-line growth as well. It’s important to consider the long-term narrative here.

In addition, solar adoption in the U.S. remains very low at 4% to 5%, which should mean there is also still plenty of growth potential in the U.S. once interest rates come down again. This is what management said during the Q2 earnings call regarding the US solar growth potential:

We believe there are several positive long-term drivers which will accelerate adoption, such as the 30% ITC tax credit, the rising utility rates, increased grid instability, climate change, and increasing EV adoption. There is no doubt that these will drive meaningful solar plus battery growth over the long term.

In terms of profitability, investors have very little to complain about. Enphase has been profitable for years and its margin profile continues to improve every single quarter as its pricing power and size advantages increase. Q2 was no different as the gross margin improved further to 46.2%, up 400 basis points from the year-ago quarter and up 50 basis points sequentially due to the increased IQ8 microinverter shipments. This also resulted in an excellent operating margin of 32%. EPS in Q2 came in at $1.47, up 37% due to the improved margins and the company generated 225.5 million in free cash flow, or FCF, roughly in line with Q1.

Enphase quarterly data (Enphase)

The company exited Q2 with total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.8 billion, up slightly from $1.78 at the end of Q1. The company has practically no debt and remains in excellent financial health, allowing it to invest in technological progress and capacity expansion, as well as to return cash to its shareholders. Last quarter, the company completed its $500 million repurchase program and immediately announced a new $1 billion repurchase program as management remains committed to using its strong cash position and FCF generation to reward its shareholders and buy shares at current discounted prices.

And there is more positive financial news to discuss as the company has been seeing the first significant IRA benefits. The IRA is having a positive impact on Enphase as it increases solar demand in the U.S. and allows the company to increase capacity in the U.S. as it is supported by government incentives.

Enphase has recently started shipping microinverters from its new manufacturers in South Carolina and Wisconsin. Whereas the output in Q2 was still limited to 50,000 microinverters, this should increase to 600,000 in Q3, significantly expanding the company’s overall production capacity and the U.S. production in particular as the number of operational sites increases to four. Crucially, this increased U.S. production also favors Enphase regarding U.S. tax credits from the IRA. In Q1, this amounted to $1.6 million (close to 4% of Capex) due to the U.S.-produced microinverters. As the number of U.S.-produced microinverters should accelerate significantly in Q3, this should mean the same for the tax credits, which benefit the margin development. Based on current shipments estimates, Management expects a Q3 IRA benefit of between $14.5 million and $16.5 million.

Looking forward, management plans to have all U.S. manufacturing facilities operational by the end of the year, which should boost U.S. manufacturing capacity to 4.5 million microinverters per quarter by the end of FY24. Based on the expectation of a production credit amounting to between $24 to $28 per microinverter sold, this would equal around $117 million per quarter in IRA benefits by the end of 2024. For reference, operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $101 million to $105 million in Q3, highlighting the potential impact the IRA could have on margins for Enphase.

Enphase's global manufacturing exposure (Enphase)

One final point to discuss from this quarter is the expected impact of NEM 3.0, which has been a point of discussion over recent quarters, both positively and negatively. Overall, the impact of NEM 3.0 on Enphase should not be negative and could even have a positive effect on growth. This is primarily due to the change from NEM 2.0, which means that credits for excess solar exported to the grid will be reduced by roughly 20% to 40% from what is currently being received under NEM 2.0. This should result in a significant increase in demand for Enphase's battery solutions and should boost battery attach rates. Enphase is fully committed to its current solar system offering, which it believes will play into the needs following this new regulation. This is what management said regarding this:

We offer a comprehensive NEM 3 solution, which includes a smart battery, power control system to avoid main panel upgrades and energy management system that maximizes ROI for homeowners. Our financial analysis show that for a cash system, homeowners can expect a bill offset between 70% and 90% and payback between 5 and 7 years. We think installers can effectively sell these economics to consumers.

Enphase expects solid early customer adoption of its new batteries and a strong sell-through in the summer. The real inflection point is expected in Q4. Also, the impact of the new regulation on demand for solar installations should not be overly huge. Yes, there might be a temporary drop in solar installs as the attractiveness to consumers decreases due to lower excess solar credits, but the overall adoption of solar energy will be stronger in the long run. This, in combination with a higher number of battery attach rates, should offset the impact NEM 3.0 has on Enphase.

Outlook & ENPH valuation

For Q3, Enphase is guiding for revenue to be within a range of $550 million to $600 million, down approximately 9.5% YoY, a significant deceleration from over 30% growth in Q2. This is also significantly below the consensus estimate of $749 million. There are multiple reasons for this considerable deceleration but the most important one remains the uncertain U.S. solar industry outlook due to higher interest rates and lower utility prices. Enphase expects to experience the same level of uncertainty as we have seen in the year's first half to continue in the second half.

In addition to this continued weakness in the U.S., Europe will be unable to offset this weakness due to Q3 typically being down due to the summer vacation. Still, YoY trends here remain robust. The introduction of newer products in certain European countries should support growth.

Due to a decrease in revenue, the gross margin is also expected to drop to the 42% to 45% range, down from 46.2% in Q2.

Following this guidance from management, underlying industry trends, and the company’s Q2 results, I now project the following financial results through 2026.

Financial projections (Author)

(These estimates include Q3 revenue of $610 million and EPS of $1.22.)

These new estimates reflect a significant downgrade in the FY23 estimates as my previous expectations have clearly been too high as the impact of higher interest rates on solar systems has shown to be much more severe than anticipated. Therefore, I now expect Enphase to report revenue of $2.89 billion for the full year, which is still an increase of 24% over FY22 but largely driven by the impressive growth reported in the first half of the year.

Also, growth should primarily come from the international segment as this continues to see strong demand from consumers and governments. Europe, in particular, should be able to drive meaningful growth for Enphase. Furthermore, as indicated before, International should account for the majority of revenue from FY24 onward due to the much more resilient demand. This will bode well for the company in the long-term.

Moreover, as revenue will decline significantly in the second half of the year, this will negatively impact the margins and result in even more of a drop in EPS growth, which I previously guided to grow by 29% in FY23. This is now down to just 17%. These estimates also reflect my expectation of a neutral impact of NEM 3.0.

Meanwhile, I have also significantly lowered my FY24 and FY25 estimates due to a continued uncertain environment and the potential for increased competition. I expect Enphase to report solid growth rates across the board and further expand margins as the years pass by, which will positively affect EPS growth to remain around the 30% mark. These long-term growth rates will be supported by Enphase increasing its production capacity further, especially on the North American and European continent, the company growing its international presence, and further expanding its superior home energy offering. This will allow it to fully benefit from the expected 20% growth CAGR for the microinverter market through 2028.

As for valuation, considering the 14% share price drop premarket, shares are now trading at just 26x my downgraded FY23 EPS estimate, which sits below the FY23 Wall Street consensus. This means the valuation has come down significantly, of course, in part for good reasons. Yet, the long-term growth outlook remains spectacular and a 26x P/E seems like a significant undervaluation to me, even when considering an increased risk profile. A company that is projected to grow EPS at around 30% through 2026 deserves a significantly higher valuation, even when taking into account significant short-term weakness. In that sense, the market is overreacting to the negative outlook after already significantly punishing the shares this year.

Looking at peers and its growth prospects, I believe a 30x forward P/E is a very conservative but fair valuation multiple to award to this industry leader, even when considering the risk of further downside. Based on this belief and my FY24 EPS estimate, I calculate a price target of $215 per share, down from a previous $283, leaving an upside of 53%. (Please note, this target price is solely based on its forward P/E and is only for indicative purposes.)

Conclusion

Enphase Energy's Q2 results showed both strengths and weaknesses in the company's performance. While it beat EPS consensus by an impressive 13.6%, it missed revenue consensus for the first time since Q3 2018 due to a challenging environment in the US caused by higher interest rates.

The health of the U.S. solar market has worsened more than anticipated by myself and Enphase management, but strength in the international markets remained incredibly impressive and saw no slowdown at all as international hypergrowth is expected to remain. Meanwhile, Enphase continues to strengthen its competitive position, remains in excellent financial health, and still has multiple significant long-term tailwinds working for it. It is also making strategic moves to increase its manufacturing capacity in the U.S., benefiting from the IRA.

Still, the near-term outlook has worsened significantly, with Enphase now guiding for negative growth in Q3 due to continued uncertainty in the U.S. market and Q3 being a typically weak quarter in Europe. Margins are also expected to come down, causing EPS to decline by double digits, which has also resulted in FY23 estimates having to come down.

Considering the significance of the FY23 downgrade, a 14% drop in share price does not seem so strange, yet as the shares have already come down significantly so far this year, shares seem to be now trading at a discount. Even when taking into account a weaker demand environment, increased near-term risks, and a downgraded FY23 outlook, a 26x forward P/E for a company growing EPS at close to 30% from FY24 onward while being highly profitable sounds quite cheap.

Following the Q2 performance and Q3 outlook, I have lowered my price target to $215 (from $283) and believe shares offer a sufficient margin of safety below a share price of $185. This still leaves a significant upside from a current premarket share price hovering around $140. Therefore, I maintain my buy rating on Enphase Energy, Inc. stock