Enphase Q2 Earnings: It's Important To Consider The Long-Term Narrative

Jul. 28, 2023 11:15 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)9 Comments
Daan Rijnberk
Summary

  • Enphase Energy, Inc.'s Q2 results showed a mixed performance, beating the EPS consensus but missing on revenue due to challenges in the U.S. market.
  • The company experienced strong international growth, particularly in Europe and Australia, as it is well-positioned to capitalize on the push for renewables.
  • Enphase's profitability remains impressive with improving margins, and it has a strong financial position to invest in technology advancements and capacity expansion.
  • Whereas Q2 showed very decent growth, the same cannot be said about the guidance issued by management, as this points to a Q3 revenue YoY decrease of 9.5%.
  • Enphase is navigating a very challenging U.S. solar demand environment, which will impact its near-term growth. Meanwhile, the long-term outlook remains promising.

Investment thesis

I reaffirm my buy rating on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's Q2 results, which came in mixed as they beat the EPS consensus but

Daan Rijnberk
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

RWilliam
Today, 11:47 AM
Got in the last dip took profits rinse and repeat, thx for the article. No positions.
marriottmare
Today, 11:37 AM
Agree, future is bright, good time to buy
notre
Today, 11:28 AM
The US mortgage rates will suffocate the economy till they are over 5%. Lack of property sales will reverberate through the economy.
The dream of getting inflation to 2% ain’t happening without causing a hard landing.
As far as Enph is concerned it’s a company which will continue to grow, maybe a bit slow in the next few quarters but it seems to be a good entry point like the author says.
ido shani
Today, 11:25 AM
It'll probably drop further so I wouldn't buy too much yet
RickJensen
Today, 11:21 AM
A good read for those who don't already understand why they should get into this stock.
Thx for the article.
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 11:34 AM
@RickJensen Thank you!
RickJensen
Today, 11:35 AM
@Daan Rijnberk
No, thank you!
Theranchhand
Today, 11:20 AM
Great overview. I agree and have just started dipping my toe in with this pullback, grabbing a few shares and watching the company from here.
Daan Rijnberk
Today, 11:33 AM
@Theranchhand Thank you for the comment!

Great entry point!
