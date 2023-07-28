Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Don't Miss The Drop On This 11% Yielding CRE Trust

On the Pulse
On the Pulse
8.97K Followers

Summary

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust provides a dip buying opportunity for passive income investors after recent stock price weakness.
  • The trust's origination business halted in 2023, but dividend coverage remained steady in 2Q-23.
  • The trust has a large exposure to the office real estate sector, which could pose risks to dividend coverage and earnings growth.

Office space for lease or sale with city view

xavierarnau

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) provides passive income investors with a dip buying opportunity after the commercial real estate investment trust has seen some stock price weakness in the last couple of days.

The trust's origination business ground to

This article was written by

On the Pulse
On the Pulse
8.97K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
CPA022784
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (1.57K)
As a clarification and a note of caution for the often cited low LTV (and related level of CECL reserves) - note that this is Origination LTV. Therefore, it is the appraised value at the time the loan was made and not updated subsequently. For example, for a NYC office loan made at 65% LTV in 2021 when rates were very low, the "V" maybe nowhere near the same as what it would be appraised for today. Hence, a lot of the Origination LTVs in the 60% range might be much, much higher today if updated using current values, where available.
c
christof2014
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (566)
BXMT shares should be added at any time the stock is trading below its book value.
BITPUSHER1010 profile picture
BITPUSHER1010
Today, 11:45 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (138)
@christof2014 Right! Right now it has a 22.3% discount with
Price / Book (TTM) = 0.86
seekingalpha.com/...
