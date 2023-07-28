Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: Good Earnings, Great Company, Time To Sell

Jul. 28, 2023 11:53 AM ET Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)
James Foord
Summary

  • Meta earnings were great and the stock rallied 6%.
  • There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to products and growth.
  • Despite great earnings, the stock looks overbought.
Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in hand against blurred META logotype on white monitor

Thesis Summary

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has surprised investors, and the stock is up near 6% following its Q2 results.

Demand for ads is recovering, and the company continues to increase its efficiencies, which is translating into higher margins and EPS.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

