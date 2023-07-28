Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 11:02 AM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE), CMRE.PB, CMRE.PC, CMRE.PD, CMRE.PE
Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Operator

Thank you for standing by ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Costamare Inc. Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. We have with us Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of the company. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today Friday, July 28, 2023.

We would like to remind you that, this conference call contains forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to read Slide number 2 of the presentation which contains the forward-looking statements.

And I will now pass the floor to your speaker today, Mr. Zikos. Please go ahead, sir.

Gregory Zikos

Thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. During the second quarter of the year, the company generated net income of about $69 million. As of quarter end liquidity was $1 billion. In the container ship sector, the charter market has been softening although rates still remain at healthy levels. The order book, however, remains a principal threat to the market. On the dry bulk side, our own dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis, while the trading platform has grown to a fleet of 56 ships. Having invested $200 million in the dry bulk operating platform, we have a long-term commitment to the sector whose fundamentals we view positively.

Regarding Neptune Maritime leasing, the platform has been steadily growing on a prudent basis, having concluded in total leasing transactions worth of $120 million which are complemented by a healthy pipeline extending over in the coming quarters. Finally, during the

