Amazon Q2 Earnings Preview: 3 Key Items To Watch

Jul. 28, 2023 11:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Jamie Galvin
Summary

  • Amazon had a year to forget in 2022, with shares tumbling 40% as the company struggled against inflation and a faltering economy.
  • Amazon's crown jewel, AWS, continued to shine, but growth and margins now look to be decelerating sharply.
  • CEO Andy Jassy implied in his shareholder letter that investors should not expect growth or margins to rebound anytime soon for AWS.
  • Yet, I think the long-term story remains very attractive, with a potential near-term boost from margins recovering across the rest of Amazon's business lines.
  • 2023 looks set to be a very different year, and I expect this to become more clear when Amazon releases its Q2 results on Thursday.

General view of an Amazon shipped cardboard box package with "just a box, standing in front of a door waiting to be opened" on the doorstep of a suburban home in Spokane, Washington

Kirk Fisher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Before looking ahead to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q2 results, I'll quickly outline the AWS-centric thesis behind my investment: AWS is a fast-growing, highly profitable business with powerful moats, and should continue propelling Amazon to

Jamie Galvin
I'm Jamie, one half of the financial education platform Stocks and Savings. We are two finance professionals based in the UK with a passion for helping others to learn about investing & personal finance. Follow our Instagram @stocksandsavings for daily investing content!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, DOCN, ETSY, SHOP, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

