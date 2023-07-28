Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Centene Corporation (CNC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 11:24 AM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.91K Followers

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Gilligan - Senior Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations

Sarah London - Chief Executive Officer

Drew Asher - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Ken Fasola - President

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Lance Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Kevin Fischbeck - BofA Securities

Scott Fidel - Stephens Inc.

Michael Ha - Morgan Stanley

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Gary Taylor - TD Cowen

Calvin Sternick - JPMorgan

Steven Valiquette - Barclays

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Centene Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Gilligan, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Jennifer Gilligan

Thank you, Rocco, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our second quarter earnings results conference call. Sarah London, Chief Executive Officer; and Drew Asher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Centene, will host this morning's call, which also can be accessed through our website at centene.com. Ken Fasola, Centene's President, will also be available as a participant during Q&A.

Any remarks that Centene may make about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in Centene's most recent Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2023, and other public SEC filings.

Centene anticipates that subsequent events and developments

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.