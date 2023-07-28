Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.91K Followers

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCPK:ICAGY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Gallego - CEO

Nicholas Cadbury - CFO

Sean Doyle - Chairman and CEO, British Airways

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Furlong - Davy

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Jaime Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank

James Hollins - BNP Paribas

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Neil Glynn - AIR Control Tower

Conor Dwyer - Morgan Stanley

Tobias F - Bernstein

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Ruairi Cullinane - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Half Year 2023 International Airlines Group Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Luis Gallego, CEO. Please go ahead.

Luis Gallego

Thank you very much. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining the IAG results presentation for the first half of 2023. With me today I have Nicholas Cadbury, our CFO as well as members of our management committee including the CEOs of our main airlines.

We have had a strong start to the year, reflecting that our airlines are based in large markets with good demand for our services. We have recorded record profit both for the half year and the second quarter, with operating profit for the first six months of €1.26 billion, which is also a big increase compared to this time last year.

Specifically, our Spanish businesses are performing very well with a record profit at Iberia. Iberia's margin in the second quarter was just under 18% compared to 8.7% in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.