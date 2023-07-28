WANAN YOSSINGKUM/iStock via Getty Images

As expected, the Fed raised the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at the conclusion of Wednesday's FOMC meeting. This puts the Fed Funds rate in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, its highest level in 22 years. It is the Fed's 11th rate increase in the past 12 FOMC meetings, for a total of 525 basis points in rate hikes.

Federal Reserve

In its announcement following the meeting, the Fed stated that job gains have been robust, the unemployment rate has remained low, and inflation remains elevated.

These are exactly the same words used following the June meeting, when the Fed paused in raising rates for the first time, following 10 consecutive rate hikes. The one difference in statements is that Wednesday the Fed said "economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace" while last month the economy was expanding at a "modest" pace.

This change from "modest" to "moderate" reflects the Fed's new view of economic activity. Where in June they were projecting a recession, the Fed is now forecasting a "noticeable slowdown."

In eighteen of the twenty questions asked at the press briefing, which mostly concerned the strength of the economy, Chairman Powell repeated the same mantra about inflation.

The Fed's goal is 2% inflation. While they are pleased to see that inflation has come down, with CPI for June at 3.0%, it is only one month, and core inflation is still high.

I believe it is clear he is resolute in his fight against inflation.

Going forward, the Fed will be data-dependent and go from meeting to meeting. There is no predetermined path for Fed actions.

The reason for Chairman Powell's continued focus on inflation and the Fed's change in their economic outlook became clear on Thursday when the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that their advanced estimate for 2Q23 real GDP came in at 2.4%. This was significantly higher than estimates of 1.8% and exceeds 1Q23 growth of 2.0%. Growth was powered by consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, government spending, and inventory growth.

BEA

The economy is robust.

It is because of this surprise strength that Chairman Powell remains vigilant with his focus on inflation. The concern is if the economy reboots too quickly, inflation will not be able to fall to the desired target.

Chairman Powell said that he didn't see consistent steady inflation at 2% until 2025.

Banks

The second paragraph of the Fed announcement stated, "The US banking system is sound and resilient." The terminology is identical to the June FOMC announcement.

In fact, this exact statement was first inserted in the FOMC announcements on March 22, 2023, a mere 10 days after the Sunday, March 12th announcement of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank takeovers.

The supporting evidence of this statement can be seen in the chart below, which shows all of the emergency lending facilities used during this period.

Initially, the Discount Window was tapped for $152.8 billion. The Discount Window is the primary source of emergency loans for member banks of the Federal Reserve. In addition, $142.8 billion in loans were extended to the FDIC to take over the two banks. A third lending facility, the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP,) was created for this crisis, but it was too new to be utilized extensively in the first week.

Federal Reserve

$307.6 billion in loans were extended during the first week of the crisis.

Once the kinks were worked out in the usage of the BTFP, it grew steadily while discount window borrowings declined, as banks shifted use between the two facilities. BTFP offers very favorable terms to borrowers. Collateral is valued at par, instead of the lower market value, which allows borrowers access to larger funds and eliminates the need for forced asset sales. In addition, the term for borrowing is longer than under the Discount Window. BTFP loans are up to one year, while Discount Window borrowings are only for 90 days.

Total borrowing peaked at $343.7 billion in the second week of the crisis and has declined steadily since then. Currently, total borrowing is $259.8 billion, 24.4% below the peak.

Any uptick in this data will be a warning sign for potential problems.

Discount Window

At the press briefing, Chairman Powell stated that many banks have been testing their access to the Discount Window and that he welcomed these actions.

There are administrative requirements for borrowing from the window. These include lending agreements and corporate resolutions. The Fed has encouraged depository institutions to execute the necessary documents so that they are in place, in case an unexpected need for borrowing arises.

Additionally, the Discount Window requires collateral. Collateral is priced at fair market value. Anything other than fully guaranteed US Treasury securities requires a haircut, based on the quality of the collateral. The haircut means that the Fed will only lend at some discounted price to fair market value of the collateral. This protects them from fluctuations in the market value of the collateral. For example, a BBB rated corporate bond would require a 9% discount to market value, while a AAA rated corporate bond would only require a 2% discount. There is an entire schedule for the different types of collateral that will be accepted.

Historically, there has been a stigma associated with Discount Window borrowings. While available to all depository institutions, the Discount Window is often the most expensive form of borrowing, and therefore the perception has been that anyone who borrows there must be really troubled. This negative image, therefore, has resulted in some banks avoiding the use of the Discount Window, which counters the purpose of this emergency lending facility.

The Fed has been working to eliminate this stigma.

Potential Banking Problems

While the banking system seems to be stable, there are some potential cracks beneath the surface. One of the largest segments of bank lending is commercial real estate (CRE). CRE currently is at an all-time high of $2.9 trillion outstanding and has more than doubled in the past ten years. CRE represents 24% of all commercial bank lending.

FRED

During the pandemic, corporate America sent workers home. No one knew what impact this would have on productivity, but once the economy recovered, businesses thrived. And employees liked working from home. They have been slow to return to the office.

Office vacancy rates have increased due to this new trend. As of 1Q23, office vacancy rates nationwide have spiked by 41% to 16.1% from 11.4% pre-pandemic. In some cities, vacancy rates are approaching 30%.

Statista

Soaring borrowing costs are squeezing many landlords, leading to delinquencies and falling prices. This has led to a deterioration in the quality of CRE bank loans. Delinquencies have risen to 1.03% in 1Q23 and defaults have climbed to 0.78%.

Trepp

Anecdotally, Blackstone (BX), the largest owner of CRE globally, stopped paying on a $325 million office loan in Las Vegas and suffered a 40% drop in distributable earnings due to the weakness in CRE.

Because of the change in workplace dynamics, office space is shrinking for the first time ever. According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), year to date in 2023, less than 5 million new square feet of office space has broken ground, while 14.7 million square feet of office space has been removed from the marketplace. This has resulted in a 9.9 million square foot decline in space.

Bloomberg and Jones Lang LaSalle

Given the abundance of unused office space, developers are looking to repurpose the buildings. Just this month, Boston's Planning and Development Agency announced a pilot program to offer incentives to building developers who convert office buildings to residential housing. We may see this in other regions as well.

Conclusion

The economy has remained buoyant, the housing market has been strong, payrolls are continuing to expand, and consumer spending is rising. With this changed economic outlook, despite the recent improvement in headline inflation numbers, the Fed will remain vigilant in their fight against inflation.

As Chairman Powell has stated, they remain data-dependent and will progress from meeting to meeting with no predetermined decisions on policy.

I think the Fed will also keep a watchful eye on potential fissures in the banking industry, with a particular focus on commercial real estate.