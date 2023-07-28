Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 11:49 AM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.91K Followers

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Johns - SVP, IR

Scott M. Brinker - President and CEO

Peter A. Scott - CFO

Scott R. Bohn - Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Life Science

Thomas M. Klaritch - COO

Conference Call Participants

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

Connor Siversky - Wells Fargo Securities

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America

Michael Griffin - Citigroup

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Steven Valiquette - Barclays Bank

Michael Mueller - J.P. Morgan Chase

John Pawlowski - Green Street Advisors

Wes Golladay - Robert W. Baird

James Kammert - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Healthpeak Properties, Incorporated Second Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Johns, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Johns

Welcome to Healthpeak's second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Today's conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. A discussion of risks and risk factors is included in our press release and detailed in our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements. Certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call. In an exhibit of the 8-K furnished with the SEC yesterday, we have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.