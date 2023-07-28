Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Seismic Shift For Global Financial Markets - The BOJ Starts Monetary Tightening

Damir Tokic
Summary

  • The Bank of Japan has taken steps to tighten its monetary policy, marking the beginning of the end of extreme easing.
  • This shift could lead to an increase in global interest rates as Japanese investors sell foreign bonds and buy domestic bonds.
  • The Yen carry trade could unravel, causing a selloff in risk assets as the Japanese Yen strengthens.
10,000 yen bills

Yusuke Ide/iStock via Getty Images

The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on July 28 and made an initial step to tighten the monetary policy. This marks the beginning of the end of the most extreme monetary policy easing in the developed world, and as I will

Damir Tokic
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of US 3 MONTH T BILLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 1:30 PM
Comments (103)
Great article I totally agree rates are going to be driven higher from these actions
T
Toramto
Today, 1:21 PM
Could you please title your charts?
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
Today, 1:24 PM
@Toramto good point, the one from trading economics shows bond buys/sells by Japanese investors, we can track this on weekly basis
v
vxmike
Today, 1:14 PM
Still waiting for the 10 year to hit 5% at which point I’m going to dump my entire 401K into the long bond fund.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 1:13 PM
Thanks for the insight.
I’m new to bonds and interested in capital preservation and income.
Would you please clarify somethings for me?
Purchasing short term T Bills now will insure that rate for term.
Correct?

Japan selling USA bonds will drive prices down on existing bonds?

Japan increasing interest rates at home will push interest rates higher worldwide?

Which will negatively affect business worldwide. ?

I appreciate your work and information.

I’ve never owned bonds only stocks.

Thank you

8-}
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
Today, 1:19 PM
@Rhoda711 Yes, 3m TBills are risk free and the rate is essentially price expectations for the Federal Funds rate over next 3 months, so this will not get affected by the BOJ, long term bonds could be affected if Japanese investors start selling, and the rates could rise in US, Europe, Australia, some EM, higher rates would slow the global economy even further
