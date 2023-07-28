sankai

In May of last year, I believed that shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) were maxing out too much. This came after the business and shares had seen strong performance coming out of the pandemic, aided by savvy dealmaking.

After operating momentum cooled, the company announced a mega deal at a curious point in the cycle, a transaction which was set to include a huge cash portion which would saddle the company with some leverage, making me extremely cautious. Fortunately, I was very cautious, as the events which unfolded over the past year have been dismal, with operating earnings of the business (and its target) under great pressure.

A Recap

Pre-pandemic, MaxLinear was a $20 stock, and it obtained some momentum when the business acquired the Home Gateway platform from Intel (INTC) in a $150 million deal. This added to a business which generated $317 million in 2019 as the company posted a GAAP operating loss of $22 million, although that profits came in at $35 million if we add look at adjusted earnings (while I did not was happy with all the adjustments).

What followed was a big rally to $78 by the end of 2021 and early into 2022, as shares fell to the $42 mark in May 2022. In the meantime, the company has seen strong momentum as 2020 revenues rose to $479 million, on which an operating loss of $101 million was reported.

For the year 2021, the company posted sales of $892 million (as released early in 2022) as the company posted GAAP operating profits of $65 million, equal to $0.53 per share. Adjusted earnings were reported at $2.69 per share, with roughly half of the adjustment coming from stock-based compensation, making realistic earnings around $1.50 per share probably fair.

These valuations were demanding enough at a peak around $80 per share, but more things happened. First quarter resales for 2022 came in at just $209 million, way below the initial outlook, which called for sales at around $260 million.

Moreover, second quarter sales were seen flattish at $205 million (in part) causing shares to fell to the $42 mark. At those levels, MaxLinear was valued at $4 billion, including a modest net debt load. This all changed, as the company reached a deal to acquire Silicon Motion (SIMO) in a $3.8 billion deal which called for an 81% cash component and the remainder to be paid for in stock. The deal was set to combine MaxLinear's strength in RF, analog/mixed signal and processing with the strength of Silicon in NAND flash controller technology.

Pro forma net debt would jump to $3.3 billion, for a leverage ratio in excess of 5 times EBITDA (pre-synergies) based on earnings at a good point in the cycle, making me extremely cautious. This felt like a bit of an overvaluation at a time when operating performance was cooling down, making it easy for me to avoid the shares at the time.

Coming Down

Over the past year, shares of MaxLinear have seen further turmoil, having traded in a $20-$40 range over the past year. In fact, shares again traded at $40 stock in February of this year, as shares plunged to the mid-twenties in May and now again in recent days.

On the bright side was the operating performance, at least temporarily. After softer sales results in the first half of 2022, full year revenues for the year 2022 rose to $1.12 billion, with GAAP operating earnings reported at $180 million, for net earnings of $125 million. This was equal to $1.55 per share, with adjusted earnings reported at $4.23 per share, as the company managed to regain a small net cash position. Note that the same momentum was not necessarily set to continue with first quarter sales in 2023 seen at a midpoint of $250 million.

These first quarter sales did eventually come in at $248 million, down 6% on the year, as the company saw second quarter sales come in as low as $175-$205 million, a dismal outlook, although that net cash position surpassed the hundred million mark.

These second quarter results were released by the end of July, with sales of $184 million being down 26% year-over-year, causing adjusted earnings to plunge to just $0.34 per share as revenues fell short to the midpoint of the guidance. That was not even the good news as the third quarter guidance, calling for sales between $125 and $155 million, was utterly shocking wiping out the remaining adjusted earnings potential.

Recognizing that the company could not assume the debt associated with the Silicon Motion deal in this environment, the company announced that it was looking to terminate the proposed deal with Silicon Motion, in part because Silicon, too, has seen dismal and similar results. In this sense, it is ironic that Chinese regulators actually approved the deal ahead of the release of the second quarter results and MaxLinear's decision to terminate the merger agreement.

And Now?

Even as MaxLinear is no longer considering the acquisition of Silicon Motion, that is not the same as concluding that the company can cut out of the deal without incurring (legal) expenses. Nonetheless, we can start to focus on the standalone future of MaxLinear here.

The 80 million shares now trade at $22, for a $1.76 billion equity valuation. This now includes a $123 million net cash position, for a $1.64 billion operating asset valuation (and likely some liabilities in connection to a failed deal).

This looks like a low valuation for a business given the 2022 performance, based on over $1.1 billion in sales and profitable operations, but the reality is that the current guidance implies a run rate of a maximum of $600 million in revenues and lack of earnings, making it hard to see where the floor is.

The good thing is that without a merger, the company can avoid leverage distress, as a deal with Silicon (even if revised significantly) would probably bankrupt the business. While it seems that no (revised) deal will arrive, and investors of MaxLinear have seen some volatility in recent days given the news flow, this volatility is relatively modest in comparison to the swings seen in the shares of Silicon Motion.

Anticipating some kind of battle and expecting significant weakness in their own business, I am proceeding with extreme caution here, not seeing any reason yet to get involved with MaxLinear, Inc., even if we factor in the significant price action taken place to date.