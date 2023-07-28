Q2 Quicktakes: Google's Leap Into Generative AI

400tmax

Reviewing this quarter's earnings call, we've seen Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) cards on the table with a couple of releases, like the Search Generative Experience (SGE). Now, don't confuse this with some run-of-the-mill update. The SGE is an AI-powered technology, tweaking search to be more insightful and ready to tackle a broader set of queries.

Just a couple of months since its introduction in May, the SGE has thrown some punches, dramatically sharpening the company's serving efficiency by halving the snapshot creation time. The aim is to keep whittling down response times in the pursuit of performance.

Amidst this whirlwind of innovation, the company isn't losing sight of the larger ecosystem. They're aiming to keep the wheels turning on strategies that amplify valuable traffic and champion a healthy, open web.

But let's shift gears and focus on the commercial side of things. With ads playing a central role in the new search experience, the SGE is stepping up to serve these commercial queries more effectively. They're juggling and fine-tuning ad placements and formats while equipping advertisers with the tools to harness generative AI.

Peeling back the layers of the company's AI strategy, I think two additional facets emerge: fueling creativity and productivity and enabling others to get their hands dirty with AI innovation.

Enter Bard, their conversational AI experiment. Since its March unveiling, Bard has been fine-tuning its capabilities and is now multilingual, with proficiency in over 40 languages. They've woven Google Lens capabilities into Bard's fabric, opening up a new realm of interaction: querying images, converting them into code, and more. And Bard is no longer just a silent player; it reads responses aloud and offers users the option to calibrate their tone and style.

Productivity got a turbocharge with Duet AI, baked into Google Cloud and Workspace, offering a collaborative AI tool for coding, writing, data insights, and more. Simultaneously, the company is encouraging others to roll up their sleeves and join the AI trend. Google Cloud's infrastructure, fine-tuned for a myriad of generative AI models, is already being leveraged by customers, showing a glimpse of what's possible.

Business and Google Cloud Focus

Turning a microscope to the company's operations, it's clear that they're orchestrating a delicate dance of efficiency enhancement and cost control. They've pumped the brakes on expense growth and hiring, while simultaneously trying to improve machine efficiency within their data centers.

Within the company's structural fabric, we see some realignment taking place. It's all hands on deck with the development of products like Bard and SGE as agile teams pivot to lend their expertise to these high-stake projects. The modus operandi? Focus on propelling people towards the highest priority activities and calibrate their real estate footprint to align with their current and future ambitions.

Drilling into their Q2 results, Google Cloud made 8 billion in revenue (a commendable 28% uptick) and an operating profit of $395 million. The AI-optimized backbone of Google Cloud has made it a magnet for generative AI enthusiasts, winning the hearts of over 70% of the generative AI unicorn club, including notable names like Cohere, Jasper, and Typeface.

Providing an extensive menu of AI supercomputer options, Google TPUs, advanced NVIDIA GPUs, and the newly unveiled A3 AI supercomputers running on NVIDIA's H100, the platform is growing beyond its traditional borders, inviting new customers to the fold. There is demand for over 80 models, featuring a mix of third-party and popular open-source options on Vertex, Search, and Conversational AI platforms.

The clientele speaks for itself. Priceline, Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) (OTCPK:CRERF), and Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF) (OTCPK:CGEMY) are leveraging these AI tools to streamline various business processes. The tools also play a critical role in financial crime.

The AI capabilities aren't just shining in new product development; they're also giving a new lease of life to core products like cybersecurity. Companies like Pfizer are using Google Cloud's AI-integrated suite to improve their security operations. The Chronicle Security operations suite, paired with Mandiant, experienced a 35% surge in incident response engagements in H1 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Financial Highlights From the Presser

Author's based on Q2 press and earnings release

Investor Action

On the innovation front, the latest recruits, Bard and the Search Generative Experience, are creating a stir. Admittedly, it's still the dawn of their lifecycle, but they're already having an impact. According to management, the feedback loop has been consistently positive, and users are finding fresh, innovative ways to leverage these platforms, particularly in the coding arena. The integration of Google Lens into Bard has only added fuel to the creative fire.

Swinging our gaze to expenses, the management has subtly hinted at an aggressive stance toward driving revenue growth past the speed limit of expense growth. In fact, they achieved this delicate balancing act for the first time in quite some time during the second quarter. The firm appears to be doubling down on restructuring their cost base, an initiative that has been met with hearty approval from both Sundar and Ruth.

Naturally, the emergence of ChatGPT has stirred up speculation around Google's business model. However, with the unveiling of Google's AI programs, the tides could turn. Generative AI has the potential to inject a fresh dose of energy into their ad products and offers advertisers insightful decision-making tools and a spark of creativity.

Looking at the financial health of Google, the firm boasts a robust balance sheet with a strong cash position and minimal debt.

When lined up against other contenders in the AI arena such as Nvidia (NVDA), Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT), or Meta (META), Google's stock performance over the past year has not garnered the spotlight.

From a valuation standpoint, metrics like P/E and P/S ratios might paint Google as undervalued relative to its peers.

However, this is a double-edged sword. The market is likely factoring in Google's struggle to preserve its traditional ad business, a golden goose that might be nearing the end of its life. The market's appraisal seems to be on the pessimistic side. Despite this, the potential of Google's generative AI is an intriguing proposition. What if it not only offsets the losses but supercharges growth?

Of course, this isn't a foolproof thesis and carries its own set of execution risks. We're in the nascent stages of this journey, and a lot could shift. Regardless, Google presents an interesting proposition for further analysis and potentially stands out as a compelling value play within the AI theme.