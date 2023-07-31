Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Another Solid Quarter, But MSFT Stock Is Still A Sell

Jul. 31, 2023 8:30 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)2 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Summary

  • Despite reporting a solid double beat for Q4 FY23, Microsoft's stock has tumbled by ~6% over the last few sessions after FY24 guidance failed to meet lofty investor expectations.
  • Even at ~$335 per share, MSFT stock trades at an elevated P/E multiple of ~35x and currently sports a negative equity risk premium (FCF yield < risk-free treasury yield).
  • Based on TQI's Valuation Model, Microsoft's stock offers highly unfavorable risk/reward for long-term investors (despite use of pretty generous growth and margin assumptions).
  • In light of Q4 FY23 earnings, I continue to rate MSFT a "Sell".
Mobile World Congress - Day 1

David Ramos

Brief Review Of Microsoft's Q4 FY2023 Report

In Q4 FY23, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) delivered total revenue of $56.2B (up +8% y/y), with broad strength across its business segments. In addition to a $700M beat on the top line, Microsoft also beat consensus EPS estimates by 14 cents.

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 9:04 AM
Investing Group
Comments (52.72K)
Microsoft is still a SELL?

A SELL?

Microsoft is NEVER a sell.

There are only two decisions to be made regarding Microsoft.

BUY or HOLD.

A $10,000 investment in Microsoft in April of 1986 with dividend reinvestment would now be worth $57,169,757. CAGR 26.14%.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (9.9K)
I can’t afford MSFT.
