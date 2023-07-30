Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Royal Caribbean Cruises: Don't Join This FOMO - Minimal Upside

Jul. 30, 2023 10:00 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.44K Followers

Summary

  • We have been wrong after all, with the cruise liner stocks recovering way ahead of their financial performance, nearing FY2019 levels at the time of writing.
  • RCL's growing deposits and load factor demonstrate the consumers' willingness to spend, despite the higher ticket/onboard prices, contributing to the expanded Net Yields and EBITDA margins.
  • With the management continuously raising its FY2023 adj EPS projection to $6.10, compared to FQ1'23 guidance of $4.60 and FQ4'22 guidance of $3.30, the euphoria is unsurprising indeed.
  • However, RCL's valuations remain inflated at NTM P/E of 16.94x, compared to its pre-pandemic mean of 11.61x, with the elevated interest rate environment remaining a profitability headwind for now.
  • In addition, investors may also want to temper their expectations, since we do not expect its dividends and share repurchases to be reinstated anytime soon.
Diver and shark

gevende/E+ via Getty Images

The Cruise Liner Investment Thesis Has Sailed

We previously covered The Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in November 2022, suggesting the minimal margin of safety due to the overly optimistic stock recovery from the July bottom. We had believed that RCL

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.44K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 10:17 AM
Premium
Comments (11.25K)
Good point:

“investors may also want to temper their expectations, since we do not expect its dividends and share repurchases to be reinstated anytime soon.“
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.