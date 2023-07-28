Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 12:54 PM ETHitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY), HTHIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.92K Followers

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoshihiko Kawamura - EVP and Executive Officer

Tomomi Kato - VP and Executive Officer, Deputy CFO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

At this moment, we would like to start Hitachi Limited's web conference on Q1 FY 2023 Earnings Briefing. First, we thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend this briefing. The materials for the meeting are posted at Hitachi Limited's IR site and also the News Release Site. So please have a look if necessary.

Now, let me introduce the three speakers from Hitachi Limited's on the stage. Yoshihiko Kawamura, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO. Tomomi Kato, Vice President and Executive Officer, Deputy CFO. Masao Yoshikawa, Corporate Officer, Executive General Manager, Investor Relations Division.

So we have three speakers. First, CFO Kawamura will provide an overview of the financial results. Please bear with us while we switch the screen. Kawamura, please.

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Thank you very much. Hello everyone. Thank you very much for attending this meeting despite your very busy schedules. Today we'd like to give the consolidated financial results of the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 for Hitachi Limited. This is the table of contents of the materials, there are four items. I'd like to give the key messages. Q1 fiscal year 2023 results. The third topic is the forecast of fiscal year 2023 and appendix. I would like to cover each topic one by one.

Please refer to Page three. These are the key messages of the first quarter. Number one, the Q1 fiscal year 2023 continuing to consolidate business revenues I presented. This is without just among the three sectors business are included here. This is what we refer to as the continuing consolidate

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.