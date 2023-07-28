Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clarus: Zoning In On A Multi-Year Bottom

Jul. 28, 2023 2:57 PM ETClarus Corporation (CLAR)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.63K Followers

Summary

  • Clarus Corporation may be forming a technical bottoming pattern, with shares trading in a range since the beginning of the year.
  • The company's ability to generate positive cash flow and its projected free cash flow per share of $0.94 makes it an attractive investment.
  • Improving earnings revisions and growth potential in its outdoor and precision segments suggest positive changes in Clarus' fundamentals.

Value Price Scale Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

Intro

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is a global player in the outdoor equipment & lifestyle products markets. The attractiveness of Clarus from an investor's standpoint is the fact that the company's brands have a long runway for growth in the markets

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.63K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CLAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.