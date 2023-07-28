Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

The earnings are just around the corner for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), so I wanted to take a look at the company's financial health and see if its PE ratio is justified by looking at its outlook. Even if I am being generous on the valuation assumptions, the company is well above its fair value in my opinion, and I wouldn’t touch it until it drops at least 50% from the current valuation - if not more.

Outlook

The company did post some impressive revenue growth in the most recent quarter. Revenues increased by around 42% y-o-y, while also improving net margins by around 300bps. That is a really good result I must say, and if the company can continue achieving such growth rates, the company would be very valuable indeed, however, I do find it hard to believe that this type of growth is going to be sustainable over the next decade. I could be wrong though, but I need to see it to believe it.

The company currently has 2,000 stores open with the 2,000th store opened just very recently. Wingstop is trying to build its chicken empire one store at a time and is planning to get to 7,000 stores, which is quite a lot more than where it stands now. So that number is achievable I believe, however, we don't know by when the management wants it to be done. The management is saying that the opportunity is massive, and the growth is going to be accelerating (all said in the same link above). The company opened 221 new franchise stores in FY22, while in the latest quarter, the company opened up 37, which is a little less if the management is going to keep at that pace for the rest of the quarters. So, if I go by simple math, and let’s say the company opens 250 new stores every year, that’ll take them 20 years to get to 7,000 stores. That is a tall order. Other more established restaurants, for example Wendy’s (WEN), has around 7,000 and is trading at a similar market cap that WING does, which has less than a third of Wendy's locations. So, is the market pricing in that the company will get to that number of restaurants and the stock will stay the same for the next 20 years? I don't see it.

Financials

The company at the end of Q1 '23 had $196m in cash against $705m in long-term debt. Debt is not an issue here, in my opinion. The interest coverage ratio has been quite healthy over the last 5 years or so at least. As long as operating income is twice as large as the interest expense on debt, I don't see an issue with having debt on books. WING's coverage ratio is around 4.5 which is very healthy.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Author)

The company’s current ratio is a little too high in my opinion. I would like it to be around 1.5-2.0, which the company was just at in FY21, but now the company has a much bigger pile of cash just sitting there. Why I would like the ratio to come down is because anything over the 2.0 mark tells me that the company isn't utilizing the assets very efficiently. It can be much more aggressive with that cash pile in expansions or dividends or something else that would be productive and would create value. The good thing about such a high current ratio is that the company doesn't have any liquidity issues because it can easily cover all its short-term obligations. So, in my opinion, the company has no insolvency or liquidity issues at present.

Current Ratio (Author)

WING’s ROA is very good, maybe because it’s an asset-light company, however, ROE is well in the negatives, and I am looking for at least 10%. In my opinion, the company isn’t being very efficient and is not creating any value for shareholders.

ROA and ROE (Author)

I am, on the other hand, impressed with the company’s historical return on invested capital or ROIC. A high ROIC tells me that the company has a competitive advantage and a strong moat. One gripe I have here is that ROIC has been going down over the last 5 years, which is not great. If the company manages to maintain the ROIC that it had at the end of FY22 then it would still be decent, but if it keeps dropping, then it’s a red flag for me.

ROIC (Author)

Overall, it looks like a mixed bag in terms of financials. Some are rather good, some are getting worse, and some have not been good ever. I would like to see improvements in ROE, stabilization of ROIC, and the current ratio to come down to around 2. The company has a lot of cash for its aggressive expansion, so I hope it executes those plans.

Valuation

The company managed to achieve revenue growth of around 22% CAGR over the last decade, which is rather impressive. I’m going to be even more optimistic this time and say in my base case, the company manages to achieve around 25% CAGR for the next decade. For the optimistic case, I went with around 30% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with a measly 23.55%.

I will also improve margins over time by around 200bps on gross and operating, which will bring net margins from 15% at the end of FY22 to around 23% by ’32. I will add a 30% margin of safety to the calculation because of the mixed financials.

I usually approach valuations with a conservative mindset, however, in cases like this, I go more optimistic because I know that even with such optimistic assumptions, The result is still going to be the same. Basically, I’m doing it just to prove a point.

With that said, WING’s (generous) valuation is $113.91 a share, which means that even with such amazing growth forecasted, the company is still very over-priced in my view.

Generous Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

The company’s share price doesn’t seem to be following any fundamentals at all. It trades at around 4 times more expensive than Wendy’s while having less than a third of Wendy’s real estate. If I was looking to invest in WING, this would not be my entry price. Even the intrinsic value I forecasted above is still not an ideal entry point in terms of risk/reward because I don’t think it’s very easy to achieve 23%+ growth for 10 years straight. Maybe WING is going to prove me wrong, but we will have to wait and see where they stand in 2033.

Right now, as I said, the risk/reward is not particularly enticing at around 90 P/E ratio and I am not very eager to jump in. I'm not saying it will drop significantly in the near future, but in the long run, I believe the company will either have to improve its EPS significantly or investors will realize the company's worth and bring down the price to a more reasonable valuation. Investing in WING is essentially a gamble in my opinion, and that is not what I consider investing.

I would pay attention to the company's EPS going forward and if it manages to improve the growth significantly there, then my thesis would have to be reassessed, but right now it's not an investment in my view.