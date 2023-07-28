Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 2:28 PM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Farrell – President and Chief Executive Officer

Rick Dierker – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Carey – Wells Fargo Securities

Rupesh Parikh – Oppenheimer

Bryan Adams – UBS

Lauren Lieberman – Barclays

Dara Mohsenian – Morgan Stanley

Andrea Teixeira – JPMorgan

Steve Powers – Deutsche Bank

Anna Lizzul – Bank of America

Bill Chappell – Truist Securities

Olivia Tong – Raymond James

Filippo Falorni – Citi

Javier Escalante – Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Church & Dwight’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, I have been asked to remind you that on this call, the company’s management may make forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company’s financial objectives and forecasts. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that are described in detail in the company’s SEC filings.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s call, Mr. Matt Farrell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Church & Dwight. Please go ahead, sir.

Matt Farrell

Thank you, operator. Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I’ll begin with a review of Q2 results, and then I’ll turn the call over to Rick Dierker, our CFO. And when Rick is wrapped up, we’ll open the call up for questions. Q2 was an excellent quarter for Church & Dwight. Reported revenue was up 9.7%, exceeding our 7% outlook. And this is thanks to strong results from several brands, including our two most recent acquisitions, HERO and THERABREATH.

Organic sales grew 5.4%. This exceeded our 3% Q2 outlook. Gross margin expanded 270 basis points and marketing as a percentage of sales increased 130 basis points. Two items that

