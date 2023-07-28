Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CGG (CGGYY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 2:32 PM ETCGG (CGGYY), CGPVF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.92K Followers

CGG (OTC:CGGYY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 27, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christophe Barnini - Senior Vice President of Group Communications & Investor Relations

Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset - CEO and Director

Jerome Serve - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Roger - Kepler

Baptiste Lebacq - Oddo

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas

Christophe Barnini

Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this presentation of CGG's Second Quarter 2023 Results. The call today is hosted from Paris where Mrs. Sophie Zurquiyah, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Jerome Serve, Group CFO, will provide an overview of the quarter results as well as provide comments on our outlook.

Let me remind you that some of the information contains forward-looking statements that may change at any time. And following the overview of the quarter, we will be pleased to take your questions.

And now I'll turn the call over to Sophie.

Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset

Thank you, Christophe. Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in this Q2 2023 conference call. Starting with the Slide 5. Let me start with some general comments on the evolution of our businesses and market environment during the quarter. Overall, commercial activity was solid across our -- all our businesses and geographic location this quarter, with a strong rebound of our SMO, Sensing and Monitoring business, driven by increased land and OBN seismic projects, especially from the national oil companies.

Fundamentals for exploration and development remains strong with exploration continuing to gradually increase. The priority of our clients is to bring short-cycle oil and gas to market, while increasingly looking for new potential lower cost and lower carbon reserves, especially offshore. This trend translates into continued focus on mature producing basins and is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.