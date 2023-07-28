Multifamily REITs Are Getting Opportunistic On Lower Valuation

ah_fotobox

After a cooling-off period, I think multifamily REITs are once again becoming opportunistic. In particular, I want to highlight four changes which have reinvigorated forward expected returns.

Stock prices collapsed leading to substantially cheaper multiples. A wave of new supply is being well-absorbed thanks to a resurgence in net absorption. Supply growth is moderating going forward. Rents will resume rising at a historically normal pace while occupancy stabilizes around 95%.

After detailing each of these fundamental changes, we will discuss which multifamily REITs are best positioned and a potential timeline for these investments to pay off.

A much cheaper investment landscape

2022 was a really harsh year for apartment REITs in terms of price movement with the sector down about 30% from the peak.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

As earnings were still growing over this time period, the impact on FFO multiples was even greater with the FFO multiple of the sector falling from about 30X to around 18X today.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

In today's environment 18X isn't particularly cheap as the median REIT is closer to 13X, but it is reasonable for what has traditionally been a growth sector. There is also the potential to get significantly cheaper multiples by choosing wisely within the sector, but we will get to that later.

Why the REIT prices dropped so much

There was a key piece of data that scared the heck out of the market: A wave of apartment construction which appears to be the greatest amount of new supply since the 70s.

RealPage

There are three mitigating factors which I believe are being overlooked.

Duration of construction has been extended due to a combination of labor shortages, red tape, and financing delays. This exaggerates the number of units presently under construction as this number is the product of starts per year and number of years until delivery. Thus, while starts per year are only slightly above normal, the number of units in construction is dramatically above normal. This wave of construction is being delivered into a market that was materially undersupplied with occupancy levels at unsustainably high levels. Net absorption is coming in fairly strong starting in 2Q23 which is helping to absorb the new units while preserving occupancy at a healthy level.

The market has a tendency to extrapolate.

If it sees occupancy declines, it prices in continued occupancy declines. If it sees rent growth decelerating, it prices in rent growth turning negative.

From 1Q22 to 1Q23 apartment vacancy increased from 5.8% to 6.4%.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

That is quite a percentage change, but if we put this in perspective of a longer history it shows that vacancy is not high now, it is just that it is coming off of extraordinarily low vacancy.

RealPage

The wave of construction is doing exactly what it is supposed to do: restore equilibrium between supply and demand.

With regard to rental rate growth, rents were increasing by about 15% in 2022 and have since dropped steadily to about 1.5% year over year.

Again extrapolating the trend, the market assumed this downward trajectory meant rent growth would turn negative and indeed on just about every apartment REIT earnings call the companies were peppered with questions about rent concessions, occupancy loss or rent cuts.

Once again, a longer view of the history tells a different story.

RealPage

The 15% rent growth was astoundingly high. Most of the drop merely represents a restoration of equilibrium.

I think the most likely path is that while the rest of the 2023 deliveries come in, rental rate growth will remain in the 1%-2% range, and then rebound to the historical average closer to 3%-4%.

Overall, the apartment market looks normal. Developers seem quite attuned to demand with the current wave matching abnormally high demand and now that demand is more normal apartment starts have fallen back down.

According to Trading Economics in reference to June 2023 statistics:

"Starts in buildings with five units or more went down by 11.6% to 482 thousand."

Forward Outlook

With both supply and demand normalizing, the apartment market appears to have reached a comfortable equilibrium. I anticipate moderate rental rate growth with steady occupancy resulting in mid-single digit FFO/share growth for the apartment REITs.

Given the now lower multiple of the sector, that growth rate is sufficient to generate a slightly above market return, especially in combination with the now significantly higher dividend yield of the sector.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

It is not wildly opportunistic, but certainly a reasonable place in which to invest.

Picking stocks within the sector is in an interesting place because the various regions are trading at virtually the same P/FFO multiple.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Camden (CPT) and Essex (ESS) have properties primarily in the sunbelt and the west coast, respectively. They trade at the same 16.1X FFO multiple. Both companies are large caps and well operated with respected historical performance. Thus, an investor has the opportunity to choose their investment location without having to pay up for a particular region.

Elme Communities (ELME) is a third regional option with a heavy concentration in Washington D.C. It too trades at approximately the same multiple (16.6X). Although it is not as big as the others it has a healthy balance sheet and is in good condition.

So, given the similarities, selection between them largely comes down to regional strength.

Renter demographics, migration patterns and upside rent potential

There are 44 million renting households in the U.S., which is about 34% of households. Renters tend to skew younger while homeowners skew older.

rubyhome.com

As one would anticipate, renters also skew toward lower income quartiles than homeowners.

rubyhome.com

I think this skew will increase due to the raised barriers to entry of homeownership. Not only have prices of homes risen dramatically, but cost of financing is higher with mortgage rates around 7%.

So even though apartment rents have come up significantly, the monthly cost of renting is still substantially lower than it is to own.

In determining which geographical region is the most opportunistic for multifamily investment we will look at:

Affordability.

Supply/demand dynamics.

Long-term features driving in/outmigration.

Affordability

The traditional way to measure affordability for apartments is to look at rental rates as a percentage of household income.

Here are the median rental rates by state.

iPropertyManagement

Essex territory has rather expensive rent at $1.7K in California and $1.4K is Washington. Elme Communities also has really high existing rent with D.C. coming in at $1.7K. The sunbelt of Camden has generally much lower rents.

It is worth noting that Camden and Essex rental rates are substantially higher than those of their respective states at $1966 and $2575, respectively due to primarily being located in the major MSAs as well as being toward the class A end of the quality spectrum. ELME has a significant portion of its portfolio in Class B so it is closer to the average in its submarkets.

Rental rates of course need to be taken in the context of average household income. Washington D.C. is the highest household income in the U.S.A. coming in at a median of $104K.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

California and Washington are also high at just under $90K. The sunbelt trails a bit, mostly in the $70K-$90K range. Factoring in cost of living, however, the sunbelt is arguably the most affordable.

Google image

Notable exception goes to Florida which has numerous submarkets in which rent as a percentage of household income is staggeringly high (above 50% in some cases).

So in affordability I would rank in order of preference:

CPT. ELME. ESS.

Supply/Demand dynamics

In the 2023 supply wave, it is being delivered everywhere, but disproportionately to the sunbelt. In particular, Austin, Houston and Phoenix are getting heavily supplied.

The market knows this and has sold off the sunbelt-focused apartment REITs as a result. While it is quite a lot of supply, the actual fundamental impact of supply is measured by how well it is absorbed.

A single property built in a submarket with a paucity of demand can crash rental rates, but even thousands of units might not hurt a submarket if there is enough demand to absorb them. The data suggests the supply glut in the sunbelt is being very well absorbed.

Even the markets like Austin and Houston where the market fears oversupply are showing impressive absorption.

RealPage

Another good way to test how well supply is being absorbed is to look at the concessions being offered to residents. If landlords are having to fight over tenants, they will use concessions to induce occupancy.

Despite most of the supply delivered to the sunbelt, the lion's share of concessions are showing up in coastal cities.

RealPage

Therefore, my rankings in terms of supply/demand dynamics are:

CPT. ELME. ESS.

Long-Term features driving demand

People tend to flock to wherever the good jobs are, particularly when those jobs are high paying relative to the cost of living.

It is well known that jobs are migrating to the sunbelt and I don't see that changing. The reasons are straightforward.

The sunbelt has more business friendly policy/taxation. Businesses open headquarters, labs, factories and other facilities in locations that make economic sense. These are major job sources so the jobs tend to migrate to these locations.

Work-from-anywhere amplifies the migration to low cost of living areas as whatever salary the job pays will go further.

Washington D.C. also looks pretty good from the job standpoint as the central hub of the government. Jobs related to government either directly or via lobbying seem to always be on the rise, so D.C. has a great perpetual job driver.

Thus, my views on long-term features as demand drivers rank the REITs as follows:

ELME and CPT. ESS.

I think my view here might be somewhat different than consensus. Many view the migration to sunbelt as pandemic related and are anticipating a reversal. Many also view the supply in the sunbelt as a bigger risk factor than I see it being.

As the drivers of the migration seem more permanent to me, I don't think there will be a reversal, and as discussed above, the supply seems to be getting fully absorbed. I merely wanted to note that there is a spectrum of forecasts on these matters.

Which apartment REITs are best positioned

Given that we view the sunbelt to be better in each category, I think Camden is much better positioned than ESS given that they trade at the same valuation. Elme is also interesting as a targeted play on D.C. for those who prefer that MSA.

I also find NexPoint to be opportunistic. Given its leverage, its valuation is not quite as good as Camden's, but I really like its class B emphasis. Class B apartments are less susceptible to supply which tends to come in as class A and I think there is a bit more room for upside to rental rates.

Timing of the play

I already have a small position in apartments, but over time will likely grow the exposure. Present valuation is moderately opportunistic, but the catalysts are a ways off so I am in no hurry to dive in.

Due to the market's tendency to extrapolate trajectory I don't expect a sharp rebound in market share prices until the point in the cycle where rental rates accelerate. 2023 and 2024 are looking more like equilibrium restoration years with slightly below normal growth in 2023 and normal growth in 2024. Perhaps mid 2024 is the timing at which the positive acceleration reinvigorates the market's investment interest in apartments.