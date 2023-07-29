Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Earnings Parade Includes Apple, Amazon And AMD; Big Events For Datadog And Fisker

Jul. 29, 2023 10:30 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG), FSR, FANG, PWM, AESI, DIS
SA Stocks To Watch
Investors will see earnings report flood in for a second consecutive week, with almost a third of the S&P 500 companies due to disclose numbers over the next five trading days. The earnings calendar includes big reports from Apple (AAPL) (analysis), Merck (MRK) (dividend grades), Pfizer (PFE) (growth metrics), Caterpillar (CAT) (analysis), and Amazon (AMZN) (preview). The C-suite at Amazon could be especially busy during the week, as media reports indicate the Federal Trade Commission could file its highly-anticipated antitrust lawsuit as early as next week. A wide-ranging lawsuit could challenge Amazon (AMZN) on a number of fronts, including the practices of the Amazon Prime business. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) have corporate events scheduled that could create a share price jolt, while major economic reports in the week ahead include construction spending, U.S. manufacturing PMI, and factory orders - all before the July jobs report lands on the laps of traders on August 4. Nonfarm payroll employment is forecast to increase by 200K in a slight drip from the 209L job additions in June. The employment data is expected to highlight a moderation from the recent trend, but continue to show a tight labor market. The jobs report will fuel more debate on if the Federal Reserve is too loose or tight?

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 31 - Arista Networks (ANET), Yum China (YUMC), Tenet

This article was written by

SA Stocks To Watch
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

