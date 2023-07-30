Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Big Income To Buy And Hold Forever: Enterprise Products Partners

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Income that I can rely on for decades to come.
  • Today, we look at a blue chip, worth holding in anyone's portfolio for income.
  • This investment idea issues a K-1 at tax time.
Senior couple staring at hourglass

Hill Street Studios

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

I'm often reminded that products or goods purchased in my childhood seemed to last a lot longer than products or goods that are purchased nowadays. I'm not alone in this viewpoint. There has been a strong push by

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
103.73K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (22)

M
MDDesign
Today, 12:26 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (33)
what about K-1 with Taxable IRA?
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (11.97K)
@MDDesign
Not ideal. Save your IRA space for stuff that really benefits from the structure. Look into UBTI. eic.energy/...
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 12:17 PM
Premium
Comments (6.89K)
I have owned EPD for years, starting my position while Dan Duncan was still alive .It is a paragon of stability with excellent management having meaningful positions. I curiously await the ultimate development of the SPOT project one way or another.
Elliot Miller
Mo_Hawk profile picture
Mo_Hawk
Today, 12:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (208)
Unfortunately my broker don’t support EPD :/
S
Sciencelover
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (20)
All this negativity regarding K-1's is unwarranted. I personally don't like extra work, but there is a website called Tax Package Support which keeps records and provides your K-1s for all your MLP's. Just set up an account and wait for your K-1s to become available as per when the respective MLP makes available. The only issue really is that K-1's tend to be released late in the tax season, so could be annoying if you like to get your taxes done early.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (11.97K)
@Sciencelover
Time to dust this off. It’s reasonable for people to either care a lot or not care at all. Different strokes for different folks.

I am not trying to convince anyone that any one view is right or wrong but the people who do not like K-1s have the following observations, and they aren’t all just about how “hard” they are:

1) accounting for and accurately using passive activity losses and not confusing them with at risk limitations
2) it’s another piece of paper
3) depending on the partnership’s business, inputting the data into turbotax can be weird ttlc.intuit.com/...
4) your basis information isn’t tracked at your broker
5) you are legally obligated to file income tax returns in many states, even if you have zero/little net income in those states eic.energy/...
6) this can be even be on the income recognized on sale eic.energy/...
7) when you sell you face ordinary income tax on gains you may not even have
8) entering these gains is not intuitive on turbotax ttlc.intuit.com/... and doing it the way turbotax tells you do it results in a bad tax return
9) UBTI issues in an IRA including taxes when you (or your heirs) sell to fund distributions
10) K-1s can come late in the tax season and can be amended after the filing date
11) You can get income allocations without any distributions
12) K-3s come over the summer and can be relevant to some people
13) when your adjusted basis is zero distributions are taxable but you need to manually input the gains on your schedule D (I think?) to get the numbers right. You then need to track these so you don’t double pay when you sell
14) if the partnership is restructured you can have CODI, adding insult to injury
15) some deductions aren’t included in Box 1 and need to be inputted separately (like depletion)
16) often there is a GP where their incentives aren’t your incentives
p
proactiv
Today, 12:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (66)
Nice article on one of my largest and favorite holdings. Like AZ BOY, I will never sell EPD.. I will wear this boot until I die, and my children and grandchildren inherit. I’m a follower of the Income Method, and I thank you for introducing me to it several years ago. My only regret is that I did not know about it many years earlier.
k
kibbutz
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (86)
An excellent recommendation. Since I lack the intelligence to find this company on my own, I must have acted on an earlier recommendation you provided. Anyway, I've been accumulating for some time and my only regret is that I didn't purchase more shares earlier. Currently around 1 percent of my portfolio and hope to double that in the near future. Many thanks.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 11:50 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.89K)
@kibbutz Glad to hear you like the report. With patience you can grow your EPD position. Thank you for reading and commenting.
d
dunn.aaron
Today, 11:41 AM
Premium
Comments (494)
Great company love owning it, but K-1 is a pain. But worth it
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 11:47 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.89K)
@dunn.aaron K-1 can be a hurdle, but relatively easy to handle by a tax preparer. As you said, it is worth it for the tax deferred income.
suchenwi profile picture
suchenwi
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (1.14K)
@dunn.aaron K-1 is a pain especially for German investors, as their dividends are first taxed with 37.5% US withholding tax, and then with 25% German capital income tax, summing up to 62.5% :(
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (11.97K)
@suchenwi
To be clear it isn’t a tax, it’s a withholding which you might be able to get back if you file a U.S. tax return. Same with the 10% withholding on sales proceeds.

The downsides of owning assets directly, vs inside a corporation. It’s like you have your own little pipeline business in the us.
R
R.Fitz
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (1.42K)
At my age and the units I hold? B&H Forever isn't a problem. But I am paying URBI, on the K-1 live V it's indicating this.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 11:37 AM
Premium
Comments (10.55K)
Very good commentary
Long overweight Epd, Mplx , Et and Trp in this space

Currently TRP ( no K1) is a significant deep value blue chip opportunities at 8% yield
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 11:46 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.89K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Glad to hear you are happy with your midstream picks. We will grow our income together with EPD. Thank you for commenting.
g
gret
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (3.51K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut while Indoubt EPD and ET will be bought/sold/merged, I don’t have the same conviction MPLX, an otherwise OUTSTANDING mlp. Was caught off guard by the sale of MMP
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 12:12 PM
Premium
Comments (10.55K)
@gret

Duncan family owns EPD , bought , sold very unlikely merged not less they are the surviving entity
A
AZ BOY
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (1.19K)
Rida…. I learned how MLPs worked 20 years ago… I have almost never paid income tax.. all tax deferred… I will never sell 3 of them… I will pass them onto my children and they will not paid cap. Gains tax using step up basis.. This is the game of the smart rich…
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 11:45 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (31.89K)
@AZ BOY Glad to hear you are happy with your MLPs. Keep that income flowing, all the best!
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 12:18 PM
Premium
Comments (6.14K)
@AZ BOY May I ask what are the other 2 that you own?
