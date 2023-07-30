Big Income To Buy And Hold Forever: Enterprise Products Partners
Summary
- Income that I can rely on for decades to come.
- Today, we look at a blue chip, worth holding in anyone's portfolio for income.
- This investment idea issues a K-1 at tax time.
Co-authored by Treading Softly.
I'm often reminded that products or goods purchased in my childhood seemed to last a lot longer than products or goods that are purchased nowadays. I'm not alone in this viewpoint. There has been a strong push by consumers like me to buy goods that last longer.
I've heard it said that the two things you should never skimp on are what you put on your feet and where you lay your head at night. You can skimp on a lot of other things that may be excessive, but what you strap on your feet every day and walk around on can greatly impact the health and sustainability of your feet, likewise where you lay down to sleep at night is where you rejuvenate your body's energy, and cheapening out on that can also lead to long term problems.
Last few years, I switched from buying shoes that I'd have to replace about every eight months to buying high-quality, long-lasting boots which will last me for decades to come. I moved from thinking about short-term spending to long-term sustainability and investment. Quality products cost a lot more upfront, but as you wear those boots repeatedly, you'll realize that they've cost you less overall than it would have cost you to keep replacing your shoes.
When it comes to the market, many frequently think too short term. Everyone likes to talk a big game about having these long-term investment horizons for their retirement, but many are only thinking of 12-month holding periods – they're not thinking of decades to come. As a professional income investor, I aim to get income from the market to pay for my retirement. I don't want to have to be shuffling out securities or investments every few years because they no longer are meeting my goals. I want to be able to buy quality investments and hold them for decades to come.
Today, I want to take a look at one company that fits this definition. While we do have multiple others in our High Dividend Opportunities Model Portfolio, I wanted to zero in on this one specific opportunity.
Let's dive in!
The Undisputed King of Midstream
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), yielding 7.5%, is a diversified Master Limited Partnership ("MLP") that has achieved a milestone – hiking its distribution for 25 consecutive years, including a 2% bump announced this month. It is an impressive feat for any company, all the more impressive considering the rather volatile nature of the energy industry. Over the past 25 years, there is no shortage of peers who have fallen flat, cut or eliminated their distributions, and some that have gone bankrupt. The boom and bust cycle is alive and well in the energy sector. Through it all, EPD has survived, thrived, and hiked its distribution every single year.
Investors who have bought and held have been richly rewarded with a growing income stream. Here is the income that a $10,000 investment in EPD would have generated over the past 25 years, with no reinvestment: Source.
How has EPD experienced such success? Let's take a look.
Diversification
EPD's middle name isn't Product; it is Products. EPD is diversified across strategies and products. Natural gas, NGLs, oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. Source.
This diversified exposure helps protect EPD when one commodity is going through a downswing. As a result, EPD has been able to keep cash flow high, even through difficult periods like the GFC, the oil price collapse, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conservative Balance Sheet Management
When you are in a "boom and bust" type of industry, busts will happen. The companies that run into the biggest trouble are those that try to push the envelope, borrow too much, and are caught unprepared when prices fall.
EPD has always had a conservative approach to its balance sheet, which is why it has an investment-grade balance sheet. EPD has only 11% of its debt maturing in the next three years and an average maturity of just slightly under 20 years.
By using very long-term debt, EPD was able to take advantage of low interest rates while also ensuring that interest rate movements don't materially impact its bottom line.
EPD's historically conservative balance sheet has been getting even stronger. For the past five years, EPD has fully self-funded all cap-ex and reinvestment with cash flow from operations. This means that EPD does not need to issue equity or debt in order to grow. Since 2020, EPD's CFFO has paid for all cap-ex, distribution, buybacks, and repaying $2.3 billion in debt.
EPD is doing everything investors could want. It is raising its distribution, it is buying back equity, it is reducing debt, and it is fully self-funding growth. This is a very difficult place for a company to reach, but it has achieved it.
Today, shareholders can enjoy the reward of a distribution that is well covered with a payout ratio of just 52% but is still paying a high yield and is being raised frequently. At the same time, the investment becomes a lower risk as EPD pays off debt with cash while still funding billions into new opportunities.
EPD noted that its metrics are competitive with companies that have been Dividend Aristocrats with 40-50 year track records of dividend hikes.
Twenty-five years is a long time, and it is difficult to predict anything out that far. But, if we had to bet on whether EPD can keep its distribution streak going for another 25 years, we would bet that the next 25 will be easier than the past 25 for them, as it is a much stronger and lower-risk company than it was in 1998. I plan on holding EPD for the next 25 years and enjoy the hikes!
EPD reports earnings on Tuesday morning, August 1st.
Conclusion
Buying units of EPD is similar to buying a solid pair of boots – some of you may wonder how they could be similar. They both are extremely high quality, they will last you for decades to come, and they both will continue to serve the purpose you bought them for well beyond other investments or purchases that you've made. Looking for a sustainable, reliable, and dependable income stream? Very few investments can meet EPD at the level of quality that it provides. For the last 25 years, the management team of EPD has been rewarding unitholders quarter after quarter, year after year, with strong income. The average person is told to expect to retire for at least 30 years. EPD already has a 25-year history of rewarding shareholders, meaning that for some – their entire retirement window has been successfully rewarded by EPD. We do not expect this to stop.
When you're planning out your retirement, you're going to be told to budget. That budget is going to need to have income coming from somewhere, whether it's Social Security, a pension, or selling investments to unlock cash. By holding investments like EPD, you don't have to sell anything, and you can rely upon them to provide you with a strong income. This allows you to unlock financial security and financial independence without relying on anyone else or the government. It sounds like a dream come true for many of us.
That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.
