Galaxy Digital: Bullish As It Consolidates Crypto Leadership

Summary

  • Shares of Galaxy Digital have gained momentum this year alongside the rebound in the broader crypto sector.
  • A pending corporate reorganization and uplisting to the Nasdaq should be positive for shareholder value.
  • The company is well-positioned to consolidate its position as a leading financial services provider within the digital assets space.
Concept - Cryptocurrency on banknotes

Vladimir Vladimirov

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:BRPHF) is a leader in financial services specializing in connecting institutional clients with digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company is further diversified into infrastructure solutions which includes a growing Bitcoin mining operation.

Comments (4)

A
AlterEgoEU
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (404)
"A pending corporate reorganization and uplisting to the Nasdaq should be positive for shareholder value."
Well it has been pending quite long now...
o
old maid
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (2.43K)
how much more downward “repricing” is there left to do? seems tangible liquid book is towards the bottom.

hopefully, if there is another crypto meltdown, novogratz will have a better shot at anticipating it than i do. heck, i don’t even understand what crypto is good for or what the fuss is all about.

i own brphf. that’s the only logical way for me to play crypto. period.
Dougmayer profile picture
Dougmayer
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (1.64K)
The mining acquisition and loan to Argo is looking pretty good as well the GK8 deal from Celicius bankruptcy. Novo made some nice moves over the crypto winter.
R
Rick_00
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (7)
The Phoenix rises from the ashes... hopefully my BRPHF shares will follow suit, sitting on some big losses here.
