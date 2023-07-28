Royal Caribbean: Race Day
Summary
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. smashed Q2 2023 financial targets.
- The cruise line guided up to a $6+ EPS for the year on the way to reaching the 2025 goal for a $10 target.
- The stock is no longer a massive bargain, but Royal Caribbean only trades at 11.5x '25 consensus estimates.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Over the previous year, investors just never seemed uninterested in the upside potential in cruise stocks. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has now surged over 100% YTD due to the return to strong profits. My investment thesis still remains Bullish on the cruise line stock, but the easy gains are likely over now.
Off To the Races
My previous research highlighted how Royal Caribbean was off to the races with the expected return to large profits in Q2 '23. The cruise line didn't disappoint with the $1.82 EPS earned in the June quarter as follows:
The cruise line sector entered Q2 with no real quarterly profits going back to the start of Covid in early 2020. Royal Caribbean earned a minimal $0.26 per share last Q3, but the losses the rest of the year swamped those profits.
Royal Caribbean earned $2.54 per share back in Q2 '19, with a much higher jump in the prime Summer months of Q3. Investors not paying attention were too focused on the mounting losses and not how the sector would flip the switch due to the removal of Covid restrictions, similar to how the airlines suddenly turned massively profitable back in Q2 '22.
The equation in cruise travel has changed so drastically that CEO Jason Liberty led off the Q2'23 earnings call with this bullish statement:
Our brands continue to excel, and we not only delivered another outstanding quarter that significantly exceeded expectations, but are also increasing our full year earnings guidance by another 33%. I'm thrilled to share that we are now expecting double-digit yield growth for the full year and low teens growth rate for the remaining quarters.
The cruise line is now generating yields far in excess of 2019 levels. The full-year 2023 goal is for yields up to 12% higher than 2019 levels.
While earnings are great, the real key in the short term is cash generation to reduce debt levels. During Q2, Royal Caribbean produced $1.4 billion in operating cash flows and reduced the net debt levels to $19.7 billion after a clear peak back in mid-2022.
The Q2'23 interest expenses were $346 million, up from last year's levels of $296 million. Unlike the airlines, Royal Caribbean has limited cash getting a boost from higher rates leaving the only impact from rate hikes being still higher interest expenses.
The company only paid ~$90 million in interest expenses per quarter at the end of 2019 when net debt was closer to $10 billion and interest rates were lower. A big key repayment of 11.5% yielding debt will help start reducing these interest expenses.
Trifecta
Not only did Royal Caribbean smash Q2'23 EPS targets, but the cruise line also jacked up the targets for the full year. The company now forecasts an EPS of $6.00 to $6.20 for the year, with near record adjusted EBITDA levels.
A lot of investors originally scoffed at the Trifecta targets laid out in late 2022. The stock was ~$50 the day management provided these aggressive financial targets originally set for 2025:
- Triple Digit Adjusted EBITDA per APCD to exceed prior record Adjusted EBITDA per APCD of $87 in 2019.
- Double Digit Adjusted EPS to exceed prior record Adjusted EPS of $9.54 in 2019.
- Return on Invested Capital in the teens to exceed the prior record ROIC of 10.5% in 2019.
The simplest view for investors is that Royal Caribbean guided to a $10 EPS in 2025 and the company already hiked the 2023 goal to $6+. Analysts weren't quick to believe in these higher targets, but the current 2025 consensus EPS estimate is $9.55.
Despite the massive rally, the stock only trades at 14.6x the 2024 EPS target of $7.50 and 11.5x the 2025 target. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. still has more upside.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Royal Caribbean is no longer a great bargain. Though, the stock still has plenty of upside above $100 with the 2025 EPS target likely to hit $10+.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)
Yes, the CEO already said 2 of the goals will be met this year. It's too late on a Friday to figure out how this impacts the main goal of hitting a $10 EPS. -Last year, we laid out Trifecta, which set clear and ambitious targets. We have made tremendous progress towards those goals and now expect to achieve record EBITDA per APCD and record return on invested capital this year. We are well on our way to achieving Trifecta as we continue to execute on our strategies.