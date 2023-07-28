Marina113

Over the previous year, investors just never seemed uninterested in the upside potential in cruise stocks. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has now surged over 100% YTD due to the return to strong profits. My investment thesis still remains Bullish on the cruise line stock, but the easy gains are likely over now.

Off To the Races

My previous research highlighted how Royal Caribbean was off to the races with the expected return to large profits in Q2 '23. The cruise line didn't disappoint with the $1.82 EPS earned in the June quarter as follows:

The cruise line sector entered Q2 with no real quarterly profits going back to the start of Covid in early 2020. Royal Caribbean earned a minimal $0.26 per share last Q3, but the losses the rest of the year swamped those profits.

Royal Caribbean earned $2.54 per share back in Q2 '19, with a much higher jump in the prime Summer months of Q3. Investors not paying attention were too focused on the mounting losses and not how the sector would flip the switch due to the removal of Covid restrictions, similar to how the airlines suddenly turned massively profitable back in Q2 '22.

The equation in cruise travel has changed so drastically that CEO Jason Liberty led off the Q2'23 earnings call with this bullish statement:

Our brands continue to excel, and we not only delivered another outstanding quarter that significantly exceeded expectations, but are also increasing our full year earnings guidance by another 33%. I'm thrilled to share that we are now expecting double-digit yield growth for the full year and low teens growth rate for the remaining quarters.

The cruise line is now generating yields far in excess of 2019 levels. The full-year 2023 goal is for yields up to 12% higher than 2019 levels.

While earnings are great, the real key in the short term is cash generation to reduce debt levels. During Q2, Royal Caribbean produced $1.4 billion in operating cash flows and reduced the net debt levels to $19.7 billion after a clear peak back in mid-2022.

The Q2'23 interest expenses were $346 million, up from last year's levels of $296 million. Unlike the airlines, Royal Caribbean has limited cash getting a boost from higher rates leaving the only impact from rate hikes being still higher interest expenses.

The company only paid ~$90 million in interest expenses per quarter at the end of 2019 when net debt was closer to $10 billion and interest rates were lower. A big key repayment of 11.5% yielding debt will help start reducing these interest expenses.

Trifecta

Not only did Royal Caribbean smash Q2'23 EPS targets, but the cruise line also jacked up the targets for the full year. The company now forecasts an EPS of $6.00 to $6.20 for the year, with near record adjusted EBITDA levels.

A lot of investors originally scoffed at the Trifecta targets laid out in late 2022. The stock was ~$50 the day management provided these aggressive financial targets originally set for 2025:

Triple Digit Adjusted EBITDA per APCD to exceed prior record Adjusted EBITDA per APCD of $87 in 2019.

Double Digit Adjusted EPS to exceed prior record Adjusted EPS of $9.54 in 2019.

Return on Invested Capital in the teens to exceed the prior record ROIC of 10.5% in 2019.

The simplest view for investors is that Royal Caribbean guided to a $10 EPS in 2025 and the company already hiked the 2023 goal to $6+. Analysts weren't quick to believe in these higher targets, but the current 2025 consensus EPS estimate is $9.55.

Despite the massive rally, the stock only trades at 14.6x the 2024 EPS target of $7.50 and 11.5x the 2025 target. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. still has more upside.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Royal Caribbean is no longer a great bargain. Though, the stock still has plenty of upside above $100 with the 2025 EPS target likely to hit $10+.