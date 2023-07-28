Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Royal Caribbean: Race Day

Jul. 28, 2023 4:38 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)2 Comments
Stone Fox Capital
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. smashed Q2 2023 financial targets.
  • The cruise line guided up to a $6+ EPS for the year on the way to reaching the 2025 goal for a $10 target.
  • The stock is no longer a massive bargain, but Royal Caribbean only trades at 11.5x '25 consensus estimates.
Symphony of the seas is the biggest cruise ship

Over the previous year, investors just never seemed uninterested in the upside potential in cruise stocks. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has now surged over 100% YTD due to the return to strong profits. My investment

Stone Fox Capital
Comments (2)

mstaralpha
28 Jul. 2023
Good report.

In the earnings call yesterday Steven Wieczynski at Stifel asked if the Trifecta targets could be a achieved by 2024 rather than the original target of 2025.

Jason Liberty, RCL CEO, replied: “And so as you pointed out, the current trends that we have been seeing, especially in the booking environment points to many of these metrics being able to be achieved earlier than we had anticipated them to be. And so I think we would say that it looks -- these trends would point to an earlier arrival at base camp [achievement of the Trifecta targets], but we’re not in a position … to say exactly what that timing is going to be.”

The current quarter, Q3, is traditionally the strongest quarter for RCL and when those results are reported we should see better evidence of whether and by how much the company is exceeding the Trifecta plan.
Stone Fox Capital
28 Jul. 2023
@mstaralpha
Yes, the CEO already said 2 of the goals will be met this year. It's too late on a Friday to figure out how this impacts the main goal of hitting a $10 EPS.

-Last year, we laid out Trifecta, which set clear and ambitious targets. We have made tremendous progress towards those goals and now expect to achieve record EBITDA per APCD and record return on invested capital this year. We are well on our way to achieving Trifecta as we continue to execute on our strategies.
