Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.96K Followers

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Jaffoni - Investor Relations

Peter Carlino - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Desiree Burke - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Matthew Demchyk - Senior Vice President & Chief Investment Officer

Brandon Moore - Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel & Secretary

Steve Ladany - Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Daniel Guglielmo - Capital One Securities

Smedes Rose - Citi

Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Robin Farley - UBS

David Katz - Jefferies

Todd Thomas - Keybanc Capital Markets

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Gaming and Leisure Properties Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Joe Jaffoni, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Joe Jaffoni

Thank you, Maria. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Gaming and Leisure Properties Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. The press release distributed yesterday afternoon is available on the Investor Relations section on our website at www.glpropinc.com.

On today's call management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today.

Forward-looking statements may include those related to revenue operating income and financial guidance as well as non-GAAP financial measures such as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.