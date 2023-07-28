Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Securitas AB (publ) (SCTBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 3:46 PM ETSecuritas AB (publ) (SCTBF), SCTBY
Securitas AB (publ) (OTCPK:SCTBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Magnus Ahlqvist - President and CEO

Andreas Lindback - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Anvesh Agrawal - Morgan Stanley

Neil Tyler - Redburn

Stefan Knutsson - ABG

Viktor Lindeberg - Carnegie

Raymond Ke - Nordea

Alan Wells - Jefferies

Andy Grobler - BNPP Exane

Karl-Johan Bonnevier - DNB Markets

Operator

Magnus Ahlqvist

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our Q2 update. We are going through extensive transformation of our business and I'm glad to say that we are progressing well with that work and delivering improved performance across the board. So looking at some of the highlights from the second quarter.

We have continued with good organic sales growth momentum at 11%, and our technology solutions business is an important driver with 12% real sales growth. And this, as previously communicated, is excluding STANLEY Security until 22nd of July this year.

But we're looking at the totality, while the primary driver of the organic growth was price increases, we recorded good volume growth in technology solutions and within the airport security business.

And the operating margin improve to 6.6% versus 5.8% last year. Technology and solutions business line is the main driver, including significant margin accretion from the STANLEY acquisition.

And we're on par in terms of price wage in the first half of the year, and in light of the lower inflation levels that we are seeing now, we are expecting some normalization of wage increases during the coming six to 12 months.

The operating cash flow was 46% in the second quarter. The integration of STANLEY is progressing well in terms of integration process and cost synergies. And it's also really good to see a growing pipe line in terms

