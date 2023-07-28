Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.96K Followers

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCPK:USNZY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Leonardo Karam - Manager of Investor Relations

Marcelo Chara - President and VP of Finance and IR

Thiago Rodrigues - VP of Finance and IRO

Miguel Homes - Commercial VP

Conference Call Participants

Leonardo Karam

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to the Usiminas Conference Call in which we will discuss the results of Q2 of 2023. I am Leonardo Karam, Investor Relations General Manager. Those who want to follow us in English, you will find the translation of the webcast presentation on the Usiminas IR website.

We also have simultaneous translation to the sound channel on the icon at the bottom of your Zoom screen. All participants are logged on listen only mode and questions can be made through the Zoom Q&A session icon at the bottom of your screen. Participants who are listening in English will also be able to ask questions directly on this section.

This conference call is being recorded and simultaneously broadcasted by the Usiminas YouTube channel. Please note that this conference call is exclusively for investors and market analysts. Please identify yourselves so that your question can be answered and for better flow, please limit your questions to two questions per participants. We also request that any questions from journalists be directed to Usiminas Media Relations by 31-3499-8919 or by e-mail imprensa@usiminas.com.br.

Before we proceed, we would like to clarify that forward-looking statements made during this conference call regarding the company's business prospects as well as projections, operating and financial targets related to its growth potential are forecast based on the management's expectation of Usiminas future. These expectations are highly dependent on the performance of the sales sector, the country's economic situation and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.