Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mapfre, S.A. (MPFRF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 3:52 PM ETMapfre, S.A. (MPFRF), MPFRY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.96K Followers

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCPK:MPFRF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 28, 2023 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Leandra Clark - Deputy Head, IR

Fernando Mata - Group CFO

Felipe Navarro - Corporate Director, Capital Markets and Treasury

Leandra Clark

Good afternoon, and welcome to Mapfre’s activity update for the first half of 2023. This is Leandra Clark, Deputy Head of Investor Relations. As usual, we have here with us Fernando Mata, the Group CFO, who will walk us through the main financial trends as well as Felipe Navarro, Corporate Director of Capital Markets and Treasury. As a reminder, you can use the Ask A Question link at any point during the call, and we will open up the Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

Let me turn the call over to Felipe, who will make some opening remarks.

Felipe Navarro

Thank you, Leandra. Good afternoon, everybody. Before handing the floor to Fernando, I would like to comment on the new reporting format. As of January 1, IFRS 9 and 17 accounting standards are in force, and this morning, Mapfre has reported its interim accounts to the CNMV under these new standards for the first time. This IFRS 9 and 17 accounts are consolidated group figures. The reporting model has been adapted to meet all regulatory requirements for half year reporting. Further disclosure under new accounting standards will be provided with full year accounts.

We are striving to increase the disclosure levels following your request, but adapting to the pace of the requirements of the regulator. We will continue to increase the granularity related in the future for the full year results, adapting the reality of the group to the transparency commitments that we have. We appreciate you your inputs, and we will be in touch for further enhancements. As we already mentioned, Mapfre subsidiaries continue complying

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.