Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertex And CRISPR Therapeutics - Partners On Exa-cel - But Unequally Valued

Jul. 28, 2023 5:01 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), VRTX17 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vertex is a $90bn market cap Pharma giant with a monopolistic control of the cystic fibrosis industry.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics is an obscure - to some - Swiss Pharma focused on gene therapy, leveraging Nobel Prize winning technology.
  • The two companies are close to securing approval for a first ever gene therapy - exa-cel, indicated for beta thalassemia, and sickle cell disease.
  • The gene editing aspect means the therapy offers a permanent cure - the initial patient population implies a market opportunity of $80bn.
  • Vertex stock has been steadily growing and ex-cel has been driving the company valuation to a premium price. By contrast, CRISPR Therapeutics stock remains very cheap. In this post I try to explain this anomaly, and reiterate my "Buy" verdict on the company. I'd make Vertex a "Hold" for now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Haggerston BioHealth get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Big piece of cake and a little one, inequality concept.

Fertnig/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Vertex & CRISPR Therapeutics Fruitful Collaboration Brings Historic Exa-cel Approval Into Play

Switzerland-based CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Boston, Massachusetts-based Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been collaborating together since signing an initial agreement

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.58K Followers
Receive regular, actionable coverage focused on biotech & healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

w
winsteadk
Today, 4:41 PM
Comments (41)
Edmund - I'm glad you mentioned the Broad Institute's win over CRISPR/Cas9 patents. I understand Editas (EDIT) was given the exclusive license over that patent. So anyone using that IP to create a therapy will have to license it from Editas. The question I have is why is there no evidence on the surface that anyone has licensed anything related to CRISPR/Cas9 from Editas? It's puzzling.
w
winsteadk
Today, 5:29 PM
Comments (41)
@winsteadk I should have said above "licensed anything lately related to CRISPR Cas/9." There is evidence they licensed in 2014 to several entities the CRISPR Cas/9 technology.
javings profile picture
javings
Today, 12:28 PM
Premium
Comments (644)
Enjoyed the article, good coverage, but to take a stab at the relative underperformance of CRSP may lie partly in the short term bias of Biotech investors. To many newbies, success in biotech investing is measured in days and hours and not in weeks, months or quarters. If you can successfully ride the roller coaster of 5-10% moves on the slightest twitter comment, rumour or other news item, then this is the new world of biotech investing. Not for me, though I am long CRSP & BLUE.
k
ks_ks_ks
Yesterday, 2:48 PM
Premium
Comments (234)
very well analyzed and explained. Thank you
Office Rat profile picture
Office Rat
Yesterday, 11:02 AM
Comments (5.91K)
Another great article, Edmund. One small correction - Bluebird's symbol is BLUE; BBIO is BridgeBio.
g
1967giantsmets
Yesterday, 7:08 AM
Comments (156)
Vrtx should buy blue
P
Pizzitaxi
Yesterday, 3:34 AM
Premium
Comments (75)
Excellent article. You have a new follower :-)
Maybe one point to mention is that CF revenues will keep growing as the CF population will have higher life expectancy thanks to the great treatments VRTX offers.
e
ezmoover
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (41)
Excellent review. One question for clarification...

Your article seemed to imply that the patient population is static. That the 32k TAM will be exhausted over time?... "one and done therapy" so the "patient pool will shrink".

Is that right? Since SCD and TDT are both genetic diseases, won't a certain and continuing percentage of newborn infants inherit and subsequently be diagnosed with these genetic diseases every year?

Exa-cel cures the individual patient, not the entire gene pool. Right?

Or did I misunderstand?
b
brin12
Yesterday, 3:08 PM
Comments (372)
@ezmoover Exa-cel cures genetic disorder, even in your reproductive cells. So your kids after that therapy won't suffer from this condition.
e
ezmoover
Yesterday, 3:54 PM
Premium
Comments (41)
@brin12 It's my understanding that Exa-cel specifically edits blood cell DNA only so as to correct and affect certain hemoglobin levels. I can't find anything from CRSP that discusses the editing of sexual reproduction cells.
f
feefiefoefum
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (505)
@ezmoover
"Somatic" is the scientific name for the type of gene therapy used by all companies marketing (or pending agency approvals, soon to be) DNA-based sickle-cell disease treatments. Somatic gene therapy is the transfer of a section of DNA to any cell of the body that doesn't produce sperm or eggs. Effects of somatic gene therapy will not be passed onto the patient's children.

The "Germline" type of gene therapy is a transfer of a section of DNA to cells that produce eggs or sperm. There are a raft of ethical and scientific hurdles to be overcome before we'll see this type of gene therapy used in living human beings. For further reading, see the article "Human Germline and Heritable Genome Editing: The Global Policy Landscape" (published online 20 Oct 2020) here: www.liebertpub.com/...

It's fitting to raise the question, especially when discussing Sickle Cell Disease. Only a small percentage of those inheriting the Sickle Cell Trait (SCT) end up with Sickle Cell Disease. Per the Cleveland Clinic (9 June 2023): "While there are an estimated 1 million to 3 million people in the United States who have the sickle cell trait, there are only about 100,000 people with sickle cell disease. Sickle cell trait and the disease are found more often in certain ethnic groups, including African Americans. In the United States, about one in 365 African American babies have sickle cell disease." newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/...

It's been known for some time that the SCT may be promoted by natural selection in areas where malaria has been prevalent over millennia. Sorry for getting sidetracked; if interested, you can check out: "Sickle cell trait (AS) confers partial protection against lethal Plasmodium falciparum malaria..." -- just one of a plethora of articles you can Google. www.pnas.org/...

The thought is that having inherited the sickle cell trait (but not the disease) increased the odds of recovering from malaria, subsequently increasing the odds of SCT propagation through natural selection.

When modifying DNA via germline therapy, we are making the choice for uncounted descendants of one individual, that may or may not be in their best interest depending on a myriad of factors, including situations we have yet to imagine.

The above is case-in-point of why regulatory and research entities are predominately biased against the application of germline DNA therapies.
c
chris sword
28 Jul. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (403)
What about $Mxct ? They get milestone and royalty payments (I guess small single digit percentage) based on exa-cel. How would you compare $mxct vs $crsp?
c
chris sword
28 Jul. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (403)
@chris sword

I own both, want to deploy more, but I am not sure which provides the better risk reward ratio regarding exa-cel.
R
Rhmassing
28 Jul. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.85K)
It is interesting for the author to emphasize the price differential between CRSP and its partner, Vertex, particularly due to its Sickle Cells drug pending approval by FDA, while without mentioning BLUE which also has a treatment for SKD received FDA fast track designation with decision date set by FDA in the same month of December this year as CRSP.
May be the reason of share price stayed put without appreciation as high as its partner Vertex is because BLUE share stays at under $4 with even two other treatments approved already by FDA based on the same Blue platform.
In this context, may be CRSP, trading at $55, is gross over-priced in comparison with BLUE.
Office Rat profile picture
Office Rat
Yesterday, 11:04 AM
Comments (5.91K)
@Rhmassing
From the article: "This time, I am also going to ignore the threat posed by Bluebird Bio (BBIO), whose lovo-cel therapy is also up for approval, with a PDUFA date of December 20. Bluebird uses a lentiviral vector to modify genes as opposed to exa-cel's use of CRISPR/Cas9, and its pivotal study data is arguably as good as exa-cels', however the company's financial resources are very limited compared to Vertex, and I'd also note that as stated in its BLA submission press release, three of 50 patients in Bluebird's pivotal study suffered fatalities - two from leukemia and one from cardiac arrest."
R
Rhmassing
Yesterday, 7:19 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.85K)
@Office Rat again, those three deaths, which initially rendered the trial to be suspended, were later cleared as for other reasons not related to the trial. May be half truth shouldn’t be the way to go.
As for the lack of financial resources, that was obviously reflected in its around $4 share price. I believe the probability for BLUE share price appreciation percentage-wise is much higher that that of CRSP by yearend.
Office Rat profile picture
Office Rat
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (5.91K)
@Rhmassing I was just pointing out that Edmund had indeed mentioned BLUE. I made no comments regarding BLUE, although I am long it, along with VRTX and CRSP. I agree the potential for gain is greater, especially when they become profitable.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.