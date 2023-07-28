Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 4:02 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Angela Kleiman - President, CEO & Director

Barbara Pak - EVP & CFO

Jessica Anderson - SVP, Operations

Adam Berry - EVP & CIO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Wolfe - Citi

Stephen Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co.

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

James Feldman - Wells Fargo Securities

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Essex Property Trust Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. Statements made on this conference call regarding expected operating results and other future events are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as well as information available to the company at this time.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Further information about these risks can be found on the company's filings with the SEC. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Angela Kleiman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Essex Property Trust. Thank you, Ms. Kleiman, you may begin.

Angela Kleiman

Good morning. Thank you for joining Essex's second quarter earnings call. Barb Pak and Jessica Anderson will follow me with prepared remarks, and Adam Berry is here for Q&A. We delivered a solid second quarter with core FFO per share exceeding the high end of our guidance range. In addition, we are pleased to announce a meaningful increase to our 2023 guidance for same property revenues, NOI and core FFO per share growth.

Barb will discuss

