Federal Reserve Watch: How Many More Rate Increases?

John M. Mason
Summary

  • Last week the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest once again and signaled that there may be one or two more moves in the future.
  • The Federal Reserve continues its policy of quantitative tightening, continuing to reduce the size of its asset portfolio.
  • Yet, the commercial banking system still seems to be carrying a very large amount of excess reserves on its balance sheets, with the total being around $3.2 trillion right now.
  • The question still remains about just how much the Federal Reserve can do right now given the massive amount of "excess reserves" still on the balance sheets of commercial banks.

Federal reserve building at Washington D.C. on a sunny day.

Tanarch

The Federal Reserve did as it said it would do... it raised its policy rate of interest this past week.

And, here we are... the policy range for the Federal Funds rate is now 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent. The effective

John M. Mason
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Comments (4)

T
TxTim
Yesterday, 2:30 PM
The excess reserves is only related to past QE not interest rates. Those reserves are locked up by the level of capital on the big banks that have
90% of it plus Liquidity rules by the Fed. Meaning that if they made deposits to smaller banks they couldn’t use the money either because the deposit would get a hit to their capital. TheFed may be done with maybe one more hike. Inflation and expectations will come down and the market will bring rates some on the long we endorse the curve down. Then the Fed will follow with cuts in 2Q23 I think. The Feds problem then will become how does the government fund its debt and deficits with higher rates? The answer will be more
QE.
T
TxTim
Yesterday, 2:32 PM
@TxTim wow my spell checker. Long end of the curve down… not endorse…
mdfuller_OR profile picture
mdfuller_OR
Yesterday, 1:28 PM
Some of the investment community … I’m guessing folks chasing nasdaq think 1 done, no?
terryongarland profile picture
terryongarland
Yesterday, 12:21 PM
Sounds like a hot inflation print in the cards.
