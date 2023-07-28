Federal Reserve Watch: How Many More Rate Increases?

Tanarch

The Federal Reserve did as it said it would do... it raised its policy rate of interest this past week.

And, here we are... the policy range for the Federal Funds rate is now 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent. The effective Federal Funds rate will be somewhere around 5.33 percent.

Investors are arguing that the Fed is near the end of this series of rate increases. Fed officials have suggested that there may be one more increase.

But, whether the Fed moves its policy rate again this year... one, two, or more times... is just a guess.

The Fed has raised its policy rate of interest but has not done much to change the amount of liquid assets that are held by the commercial banking system.

As of July 26, 2023, the commercial banking system held about $3.2 trillion in "excess reserves." My measure of excess reserves in this case is the line item "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks," found on the Fed's balance sheet H.4.1 titled "Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks."

Excess Reserves (Federal Reserve)

Note that since early July 2022, Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks, what I am referring to as "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system have remained relatively flat.

The big exception here relates to early March 2023 when the Silicon Valley Bank was recognized as a troubled bank and the Federal Reserve moved to protect SVB and two or three other commercial banks that were also experiencing trouble at this time.

In other words, the Fed allowed "excess reserves" to rise in order to protect the banking system.

These "excess reserves" have remained relatively steady since that time.

The primary cause of the rise in "excess reserves" was Federal Reserve "loans" to commercial banks to help them through the crisis period.

Loans (Federal Reserve)

Early in March, the Fed's loans to commercial banks rose to almost $360.0 billion from a total of about $20.0 billion.

The loans outstanding have declined and are now around $240.0 billion.

These loans go a long way to help us explain exactly what the Federal Reserve has done during the 16 months that the Fed has been conducting a policy of "quantitative tightening." This is the program that the Fed is using to oversee the reduction in the Fed's securities portfolio.

Since March 16, 2022, the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve has declined by $889.6 billion.

Yet, Reserve Balances as Federal Reserve banks have only declined by $726.6 billion.

How do we explain the difference?

Well, here we look at how the balance sheet has changed since that March 16 date (in billions).

Assets:

Securities held outright - $889.6

Amortized Premiums and Discounts on securities held - $59.3

Loans + $239.4

Other + $0.8

Total Factors Supplying Reserve Funds - $710.3

Liabilities:

Total Factors, other than reserve balances, Absorbing Reserve Funds +$ 16.3

What this table shows is that since the beginning of the quantitative tightening program the Fed's balance sheet has declined by $710.3 billion. Securities held outright has declined by $889.6 billion. The accounting treatment of the securities portfolio has contributed another $59.3 billion decline to the Fed's assets, but, the loans connected to the banking disruption in March 2023 has put $239.4 billion of reserve funds back into the banking system.

As of this date, the liability side of the Fed's balance sheet has not had much impact overall.

The three basic items that impact the liability side are, first, the General Account of the U.S. Treasury Department, the account the Treasury writes checks from, second, the currency in circulation in the economy, and three, the account recording short-term transactions with commercial banks in reverse repurchase agreements.

As can be seen, for the 16 months the Fed has been conducting the quantitative tightening program, the Fed has been able to minimize the impact on bank reserves of movements from the liability side of its balance sheet.

So, quantitative tightening has primarily been achieved by the reduction in the securities that the Fed holds outright, offset by commercial bank borrowings connected with the March 2023 banking disturbance.

Just How Tight Is The Monetary Policy Of The Federal Reserve?

The Federal Reserve has raised its policy rate of interest eleven times since March 16, 2022.

This would seem to indicate a serious tightening of monetary policy on the part of the Federal Reserve.

The problem is that commercial banks still have $3.2 trillion of "excess reserves" on their balance sheets.

Furthermore, we have just come through the second quarter earnings position of the commercial banking system and all indications point to the fact that the commercial banking system seems to be doing very well in meeting its financial needs.

That is, the banking system seems to have suffered very little constraint as a result of the last 16 months of the Fed's quantitative tightening.

The concern here is that the Federal Reserve pumped so much money into the banking system as it fought the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, that the "little" amount of reserves the Fed is removing right now does not offset all that was put into the banking system at an earlier date.

In other words, the Fed, in the 2020-2022 period pumped so many reserves into the banking system that removing only $1.0 trillion of these reserves is doing very little to constrain banking operations.

I believe the Fed created an "asset price bubble" and now it is trying to overcome the consequences.

My conclusion: The Fed still has a long way to go!

The investment community seems to believe this as well.