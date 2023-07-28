Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prudential: Dividend Not Driving Shareholder Value Compared To Peers, Aflac

Philip Eriksson
Summary

  • Prudential Financial Inc has one of the most favorable dividend yields among its peers, but its profitability has been significantly lower on average.
  • The company's high dividend yield is offset by its conservative share repurchases and weak as well as cyclical underlying performance in EPS over the past 10 years.
  • This analysis suggests that the diversified financial sector may not be worth buying into in general with Aflac, a sole insurer, standing out as a more fundamentally sound business model.

One Prudential Plaza in downtown. Prudential is reducing greenhouse gas emissions by installing solar panels and LED lightbulbs I

jetcityimage

Introduction

In this article, I analyse Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in relation to five industry peers. Not each peer has the same business model, which makes for a nuanced comparison of profitability metrics as well as shareholder returns. Prudential is

I believe that successful investing boils down to philosophy. Is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them for as long as they are. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my master's at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Comments (16)

w
wwilson24
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium
Comments (42)
I own both PRU and AFL. At best I see AFL as a hold. Near it’s all time high now and low yield…poor growth and valuation as well. As income investor I like PRU much better. Time for some covered calls on AFL.
G-money1 profile picture
G-money1
Today, 2:18 AM
Premium
Comments (43)
Not everyone buys for growth. Capital appreciation is a great if I get it, but as an income investor, it's last on my list of requirements. I don't see PRU in jeopardy of cutting their dividend and that's what's important to me. I wouldn't even consider owning AFL. Long PRU, MFC, ORI, & UNM
G
n
nyle alexla
Yesterday, 9:41 PM
Premium
Comments (599)
I will keep my pru. It is one of my favorite stock investment.
M
Marty941
Yesterday, 6:08 PM
Comments (1.35K)
There is something odd, or downright wrong, with your 2013 vs. TTM EPS table, which has a third column "10 yr change." The time difference between 2013 and 2023 is 10 years, so it would seem that the third column should be the TTM column minus the 2013 column (which would be the only way to make sense, since the full year 2023 is not done yet). But 100% of the numbers do not align. In particular, you have PRU at -$1.45 in 2013 going to $1.30 TTM and the 10 yr change as -$0.90, and your text says that the EPS has "declined by 90%" over 10 years. But $1.30 - (-$1.45) = $2.75, not - $0.90, and it is a large % increase, not a big reduction. It leaves me wondering if the rest of your arguments are based on erroneous numbers, as well. Long PRU, but I always like to read articles that might change my mind... if they are well constructed and argued.
b
40buick
Today, 4:54 PM
Comments (291)
@Marty941 I couldn’t make sense of that table either.
S
Sam_12
Yesterday, 10:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.62K)
I bought Pru in 2020, and I added a little this year when it was trading below $80@. My YOC is 8.8%, and because I bought opportunistically, I have a nice profit. Still, I agree with what you are saying. SA suggests that Pru raises its dividends at a lower rate than peers. I believe I'll reduce my investment in Pru, take some profits and reinvest my proceeds elsewhere. Some of the defense stocks are looking attractive. Thanks for the article.
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
Yesterday, 11:10 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (144)
@Sam_12 hey, nicely done though to get such a high YOC! And thanks for the feedback :)
hawkeyec profile picture
hawkeyec
Yesterday, 1:28 PM
Premium
Comments (4.53K)
@Sam_12

I, too, bought this in 2020 for $64. The paper gain and dividend are ok in relation to my goals. It's not great but good enough. I watch it. Under ZIRP, insurance was a tough business. I have also owned AFLAC two different times. It was nicely profitable but the problem was the currency issue. When I owned it AFLAC was huge in Japan, making up well more than half the company's revenue. The trouble was that so much of the firm's profit came from that source that a bad currency translation would crush profit growth. I just wasn't willing to do the work trying to predict these effects every year.

In the spirit of Warren B I will mention that I also own insurance from the Met. I have long-term care insurance I bought from TIAA who later sold the business to Met Life. My wife spent five years in total care with Alzheimer's and I received much needed funds to pay for her nursing care. I still have a policy to cover myself, should it be needed. The service provided by Met (who doesn't even write or sell this type of coverage) was stunning. My assigned account exec was a registered nurse who would personally take my calls. My annual premium is going up next year to just under $2000. Seems expensive but even an average room bill runs $8500/mo. Met gets my vote.
M
MikeHoncho
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (255)
I don't know...

I bought a few months ago, collected a dividend and I'm up 22%.

I'm not in love with it, but I couldn't pass it up during the bank panic. I'll wait a bit, but I can see myself cashing out if it gets back to $100...for sure at $110.

🤘🍻
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
Yesterday, 11:11 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (144)
@MikeHoncho Nice, sounds good :-)
DispyPre1517 profile picture
DispyPre1517
Yesterday, 11:55 AM
Premium
Comments (46)
@MikeHoncho I did the same thing and will cash out as well.
D
Dr0Doom
Yesterday, 12:04 PM
Comments (1.31K)
@MikeHoncho Yep, I liked PRU way better at $80, just 2 months ago. Almost pulled the trigger, but I thought it was headed to $75. Still on my watchlist.
farmed out profile picture
farmed out
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (2.06K)
Not your main intent, but you make a bullish case for AFL.
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
Yesterday, 11:12 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (144)
@farmed out yes, I guess in comparison to these other peers. But, I am of course basing it on only a set of factors which may be limited.
farmed out profile picture
farmed out
Yesterday, 12:41 PM
Comments (2.06K)
@Philip Eriksson Bought my initial position in AFL in July of '09 and am up 352% not counting dividends. The rearview mirror doesn't guarantee future results, but it shows they have historically navigated well.
ferjen profile picture
ferjen
Yesterday, 5:15 PM
Comments (1.58K)
@farmed out my basis in AFL is around $26…it’s boring, gives good divvie raises, and grows the stick price at a decent rate. What’s not to like?
