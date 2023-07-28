Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 4:08 PM ETHealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mollie Condra - Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

Bobby Frist - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Roberts - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum

Richard Close - Canaccord

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington

Jack Melick - William Blair

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the HealthStream's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded, and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the request of the company, we will open the conference up for question-and-answers after the presentation.

I will now turn the conference over to Mollie Condra, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead, Ms.Condra.

Mollie Condra

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2023 results. [Technical Difficulty]

So with that start, I'll now turn the call over to CEO, Bobby Frist.

Bobby Frist

Thank you, Mollie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call.

Mollie, you were breaking up just a little bit, so I think I heard the hand off correctly, and maybe someone will text me if I'm also breaking up.

But look, some quarters you move the company forward more than others, and this was one of those solid prints, as they say, or a good quarter. We're pleased to report our results to you now this morning. In the second quarter, in fact, we achieved record revenue and record adjusted EBITDA. So, I'd like to start by highlighting those strong financial metrics.

Top-line revenue reached $69.2 million in the quarter, which was up 5% over the same period of 2022. We also delivered solid profitability with $15.3 million

