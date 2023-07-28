Andreas Balg

Investment thesis

As I mentioned in my recent articles about RF Industries (RFIL) (here) and Smith-Midland (SMID) (here), I've been on the lookout for small cap companies with growing revenues to add to my portfolio and I think I've finally found one that is tempting me to pull the trigger and open a small position - Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL). It's a family-owned chain made up of three dozen restaurants and liquor stores in South Florida that has doubled its revenues since FY13. In addition, the company managed to remain profitable even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has a strong balance sheet with $37.8 million in cash as of April 1 (see page 3 here) which is equal to just over two-thirds of its market capitalization. Flanigan's Enterprises is valued at 5.15x EV/EBITDA on a TTM basis and I think it looks undervalued based on fundamentals. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

Flanigan's Enterprises was founded in 1959 and was initially a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. As of April 1, 2023, the company had a network of 36 owned, operated, and franchised restaurants and liquor stores under the Flanigan's, Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill, Big Daddy's Liquors, Big Daddy's Wine & Liquors, and The Whale's Rib brands. It also owns a sports bar under the Brendan's Sports Pub brand which bumps the size of its network to 37 locations across the counties of Martin, Broward, and Miami-Dade.

Flanigan's Enterprises employs over 1,700 people, about 1,300 of whom are part-time employees. As you might've noticed from the table above, a significant part of the restaurants is structured as limited partnerships, and this means that owners are in charge of capital expenses while the company receives half of the net income of each of them as a general partner in exchange the management services as well as the brand. This enables Flanigan's Enterprises to limit CAPEX to about $10 million per year but also creates a substantial minority interest in its accounts.

Looking at the financial performance of the company for the past decade, we can see that revenues have doubled compared to FY13 and stand at $165.9 million on a TTM basis. This translates into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% which I think is decent, especially after considering the business was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, the sales decreased slightly only in FY20, and Flanigan's Enterprises managed to remain profitable during the pandemic, although it has to be noted that this was thanks to the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans - $10.1 million in FY21 and $3.5 million in FY22 (see page 73 here).

Digging into the Q2 FY23 financial results of Flanigan's Enterprises, we can see that it continues to grow by high single-digit percentages as revenues rose by 8.6% year on year to $43.8 million. The company has two reportable segments, namely restaurants (restaurant food and bar sales) and package stores (retail liquor sales and related items) and the former currently accounts for almost 80% of revenues. The revenue growth in Q2 FY23 was driven by the opening of Brendan's Sports Pub in June 2022 and a limited partnership-owned restaurant in Sunrise in March 2022 as well as the end of negative effects of COVID-19 lockdowns on the business. In addition, package store sales benefitted from the reopening of a store during the quarter which was damaged in a fire in 2018.

Payroll and related costs soared by 17.8% to $14.2 million in Q2 FY23 due to the increase in the number of operating locations by three as well as salary increases due to a tight labor market. As a result, payroll and related costs as a percentage of total revenue rose to 32.4% from 29.8% a year earlier (see page 22 here). While this put pressure on the financial results, the operating income margin expanded to 6.2% from 4.6% a year earlier thanks to a decrease in the cost of ribs as the cost of merchandise sold by the restaurant and lodges segment inched down by 1.4%.

Looking at the balance sheet, Flanigan's Enterprises has a relatively light asset business model for a restaurant operator thanks to its limited partnership, and cash and cash equivalents stood at $37.8 million as of April 1. The debt position seems manageable as short and long-term debts stood at $23.7 million. Non-controlling interests, in turn, were $16.6 million as of April 1, which puts nets debt at just $2.6 million (calculated as short-term debt + long-term debt + non-controlling interests - cash and cash equivalents).

Looking at what to expect for the future, I'm optimistic that revenues will continue to grow by high single-digit percentages over the coming months as Flanigan's Enterprises increased its menu prices effective March 26:

During the twenty-six weeks ended April 1, 2023, we increased menu prices for our food offerings (effective March 26, 2023) to target an aggregate increase to our food revenues of approximately 2.06% annually and we increased menu prices for our bar offerings (effective March 20, 2023) to target an increase to our bar revenues of approximately 5.65% annually to offset higher food and liquor costs and higher overall expense - see page 27 here

Turning our attention to the valuation, Flanigan's Enterprises has an enterprise value of $57.9 million as of the time of writing and is trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.15x on a TTM basis. Considering the company has a resilient business with a history of profitability, and I'm optimistic about its growth prospects, I think it should be valued at above 6x EV/EBITDA. This translates into $35.68 per share or an upside potential of 19.7%.

Looking at the risks for the bull case, I think that there are several significant ones. First, increased menu prices could drive away customers over the coming months. Second, unemployment in the USA remains low, and the tight labor market could result in a further increase in labor costs, squeezing margins. Third, the cost of merchandise sold could start creeping up (e.g., ribs). Fourth, consumer tastes might change over time thus driving down sales. Overall, there are a lot of things that could go wrong here and investors should also keep in mind that this is a thinly-traded microcap stock with a daily volume that rarely surpasses 5,000 shares. It could be challenging to exit even a small position without causing significant share price volatility and if something goes wrong, and you decide to stay on board as a long-term investor, this isn't a particularly attractive dividend stock at the moment as the dividend yield stands at just 1.51% as of the time of writing.

Investor Takeaway

Flanigan's Enterprises has managed to survive for over 60 years in the risky restaurant business, and it remained in the black even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In my view, it's a high-quality business with decent growth that looks cheap at 5.15x EV/EBITDA. That being said, there are several risks on the horizon, and the margin of safety here isn't large enough for my taste to open a position yet. I'm putting Flanigan's Enterprises on my watch list with a speculative buy rating, and I might consider buying some shares below the $25 level.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.