Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blue Owl BDC: 9-11% Yield, Insider Buying, 7% Discount, Record Earnings

Jul. 30, 2023 9:15 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)4 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • OBDC's regular dividend yields 9.36%, and its latest special distribution yields 1.7%.
  • It had record NII/Share in Q1 '23.
  • It's now priced at a 7% discount to NAV/share, with continued insider buying.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

Watchful owl at night

ZE14361/iStock via Getty Images

If you're looking for a high-yield investment that profits from rising interest rates, the business development company sub sector has benefited greatly from higher rates in this new era.

BDCs lend to privately-held companies, most of

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
37.9K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (10.54K)
Nicely done
Long Obdc and 6 other teir 1 Bdcs
In my view most if not all quality Bdcs are outside of my target buy zones. They have all had very significant run up so I'd wait for a major drop before adding or starting a new position in any Bdcs now
M
Mandojoe
Today, 9:31 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
Might have been nice to publish before x-div date.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.5K)
Excellent summary and long OBDC.
psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (357)
What is the difference between ODBC and OWL ?
Are you thoughts the same on OWL?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.