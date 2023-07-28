Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tenet Healthcare: Muted Earnings Outlook Doesn't Inspire Confidence For Now

Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation has seen a 50% increase in share price YTD, but can it continue to rise after its Q2 2023 results due next week?
  • Tenet's Q1 2023 figures were mixed. While revenue grew, the EPS saw a big fall. The company's own outlook projects a continued earnings decline in 2023.
  • While Tenet's P/E is attractive compared to the Health Care sector, it's still elevated compared to its own past levels, indicating the need for caution with regards to the stock.

Tenet Health headquarters in Farmers Branch near Dallas, Texas, USA.

The hospitals and ambulatory care company Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has seen an impressive 50% increase in share price year-to-date [YTD]. This is starkly different from the 1% decline in the S&P 500 Healthcare index during

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

The Quant Investor
28 Jul. 2023
They were guiding for FCF of $1.5B, which is a FCF yield of 20%. To put this into perspective, they could acquire $1B of assets and still have $500M left over. I'm not buying at these levels, but only because I bought them at a 40% FCF yield that was being masked by Medicare advance repayments, which I suspect the algos still haven't fully factored into the price.
