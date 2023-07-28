Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Western Financial Inc. (MYFW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 7:04 PM ETFirst Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.96K Followers

First Western Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tony Rossi - Managing Director, Financial Profiles

Julie Courkamp - CFO & Chief Operating Officer

Scott Wylie - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brady Gailey - KBW

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Brett Rabatin - Hovde

William Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Western Financial Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker for today. Tony Rossi, please go ahead.

Tony Rossi

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for First Western Financial second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us from First Western's management team are Scott Wylie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Julie Courkamp, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer. We'll use the slide presentation as part of our discussion this morning. If you've not done so already, please visit the Events & Presentations page of First Western's investor relations website to download a copy of the presentation.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of First Western Financial that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website.

I would also direct you to read the disclaimers in our earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.