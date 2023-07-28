Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BDC Weekly Review: A Mixed Picture On Q2 Commitments

Jul. 28, 2023 10:01 PM ETGBDC, HRZN, MAIN11 Comments
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in business development companies through the third week of July and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • BDCs continued their rally with a 1% gain on the week as the sector valuation breached 100% and nearly converged with the historic average.
  • A number of BDCs have reported their Q2 commitments - a metric that is loosely indicative of net income going forward.
  • Jefferies is setting up a non-traded BDC.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of July.

Market Action

BDCs had another strong week - extending the rally into the second half of July. The sector is up around 5% so far in the month.

BDCs have enjoyed a strong 17% rally off the May lows in total return terms.

The average valuation of BDCs (in our coverage) has now topped 100% and is just shy of its long-term average.

Market Themes

Over the last couple of weeks a number of BDCs have released their commitment numbers for Q2. Although these metrics don't tell us a whole lot, they can provide a few clues about the performance of individual companies and the broader sector, specifically with regard to net income.

For instance, a relatively high level of commitments is more likely to be indicative of higher net income. This is due to elevated prepayments (and prepayment fees), a potentially higher level of leverage and an increased amount of portfolio turnover at wider credit spreads versus the likely comparatively lower spreads of current loans in the portfolios.

So far the results we have seen from a handful of BDCs are somewhat mixed. Golub Capital (GBDC) said it originated $111m in new commitments, down from $157m the previous quarter. This is the lowest quarter in a while - even in

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
9.46K Followers
Income investing across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, preferreds, baby bonds and more.

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (10.52K)
Sold GBDC 2 years ago at $15.74. It's still 12% below that now. Saw it was not going anyplace so I took the cash and looked elsewhere.
mistydoc profile picture
mistydoc
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (1.23K)
@Eileen Dover Well, lass, of course it's when you buy. Much of my portfolio bought since 2020--which I am holding long term and in many cases reinvesting dividends--is still variably under water, but I starting building my GBDC position in 2022 with purchases all below today's price and my total return exceeds 15%. Other BDCs are performing a little better, but I consider this one to be among the most conservative.
BartAtTheRanch profile picture
BartAtTheRanch
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (6.96K)
@mistydoc

I have no doubt it has worked out. But beyond the Right Offering (we excerised our rights and profited subsequently by selling) when it was really needed, GBDC's mgmt seems too timid/conservative.

The questions I am always asking myself with stocks where a nice gain is showing are 1. where does it go next and 2. what other BDC did better?

Those seem somewhat fair questions since most BDC do much the same thing.

Bart
mistydoc profile picture
mistydoc
Yesterday, 12:48 AM
Comments (1.23K)
@BartAtTheRanch I agree with your last statement, which is why I own 8 of them and try and build fairly equal positions after waiting for what I perceive as good entry or add points. The BDC market is fickle like the rest of the stock market, with shades of a popularity contest. Not bothered if one of them like GBDC is more vanilla. A little more troubled with the ups and downs of others like ARCC, OCSL, TCPC (to which I was actively adding and then of course it took off like a rocket).
DispyPre1517 profile picture
DispyPre1517
29 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (46)
Thanks for the article. While, HRZN is near the bottom of my portfolio, I may add more when the price drops down a little.
arson profile picture
arson
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (720)
HRZN is one of my winners as I'm up 25% on it. Sold MAIN and not going back unless there's a crash, Looking to add GBDC before the next ex-div date.
dbkemp05 profile picture
dbkemp05
29 Jul. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (1.03K)
@arson hrzn getting limited by BV. Always worried they will throw a secondary out there and price goes caput
1.21 Jigawatts profile picture
1.21 Jigawatts
29 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
Thanks for the informative article as always.
M
1MyOpinion1
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (470)
Love those monthly DIVIES...
Azred profile picture
Azred
28 Jul. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.19K)
Very very interesting, thank you. Calms the jitters:-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.