Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Case For Corporate Credit

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.29K Followers

Summary

  • Investors often reduce allocations to corporate bonds - particularly those on the lower rungs of the ratings ladder - when the economic outlook gets cloudy.
  • Top line growth and earnings among corporate borrowers have lost some momentum - not too surprising given the rapid tightening of financial conditions over the last year.
  • Credit spreads - the difference between corporate bond yields and government bond yields - are hovering near their long-term averages for both investment-grade and high-yield debt.
  • Yields on high-yield debt today are higher than they’ve been in quite some time, and starting yield has been a strong proxy for a bond’s likely return over the ensuing five years.

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Tiffanie Wong, Will Smith

Solid fundamentals, decent valuations and attractive income potential make a case for continued exposure to corporate credit even in an uncertain economic environment.

Investors often reduce allocations to corporate

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.29K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.