Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veritex: Record Profits, Depressed Multiples, Momentum, And A Potentially Accretive Acquisition

Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
146 Followers

Summary

  • Veritex’s P/E and P/S multiples (Quarterly) have been falling since 2018 and are at record lows since 2014. Meanwhile, revenue and net income are at record highs.
  • In 2022, the firm acquired interLINK, a proprietary software platform that’s designed to function as a bank treasury. Management expects it to be 8% accretive in 2024.
  • Despite risks including geographic concentration and a rise in share count and leverage ratios, the firm’s strong financials, cheap valuations, and recent momentum present an interesting opportunity for investors.

Houston Texas colorful sunset sky

Larry Gibson/iStock via Getty Images

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) is the holding company of Veritex Community Bank, which serves individuals and corporations in parts of Texas. As its 2022FY 10-K explains:

The Bank provides… commercial and retail lending and checking

This article was written by

Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
146 Followers
Mitch considers price action (trends), long-term fundamentals, relative valuations, insider buying/selling, and macro factors to find interesting long and short ideas. He has a Master of Quantitative Finance from the University of Maryland. For more of his observations, visit his blog: https://watchingrisk.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

I_Am_MikeJones profile picture
I_Am_MikeJones
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (2)
InterLINK was not completed.
Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
29 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (101)
@I_Am_MikeJones Thank you for noting this error, I just submitted a correction. Oddly the company IR section did not appear to note news of the deal cancellation, but I did confirm that via an outside news story. Apologies for the mistake.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.