Allegion: Solid Company With Impressive Growth

Jul. 29, 2023 12:12 AM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)
GrowthInvesting
Summary

  • Allegion recently posted its Q2 FY23 results, with net revenues rising by 18% compared to Q2 FY22.
  • The company's financial performance in Q2 FY23 was excellent, with improved operating income and net income, and a solid balance sheet.
  • While ALLE is undervalued based on valuation ratios and solid financial performance, its technical chart shows weakness, leading to a hold rating.

Retail as a service concept. RaaS.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) manufactures electronic security products. They provide locks, locksets, workforce productivity systems, workforce management solutions, door controls, and exit devices. ALLE recently posted its Q2 FY23 results. I will analyze its Q2 FY23

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

