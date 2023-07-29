Orchard Therapeutics: Highly Valued Once, Undervalued Today
Summary
- ORTX has been a terrible destroyer of investor value.
- Today, it has an upcoming BLA and a decent cash runway.
- There are various risks here, but if things work out, there may be some upside here.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Total Pharma Tracker. Learn More »
I have been covering Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), a pioneering gene therapy player, for well over three years now; however, my last coverage was more than 18 months ago, after I realized that ORTX is increasingly becoming a laggard. The stock is down 50% since, unfortunately proving my point. Let's take another look to see if there’s any upside from here.
In May 2020, when I first covered it, ORTX was a $1.7bn market cap company with a stock price of $105. Today, it has a market cap of $96mn and a stock price of $5 and change. ORTX owned the entire gene therapy asset portfolio of GSK, and had excellent late stage data from Libmeldy (OTL-200) for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy (“MLD”), which even received a CHMP positive opinion (it got approved later). So I am wondering: what happened to ORTX?
First, here is how the pipeline looks right now:
If you compare that with the pipeline from 3 years ago, the STRIMVELIS asset does not appear here, and two other immunology assets, OTL-102 and OTL-103, have also disappeared. These two assets were in registrational trials, so with their disappearance, the entire pipeline has now been relegated to an early clinical POC stage. I am guessing that would be one reason for the fall of ORTX.
Here’s a bit of text from an old article from March 2021 to show where both OTL-200 and OTL-103 were at that time:
In the US, ORTX filed an IND for Libmeldy or ORT-200 in MLD which was approved in November, also receiving an RMAT designation. The RMAT will expedite the FDA review process, and ORT-200 has 9 years of data to back it up as well. The company has submitted data to the FDA on 39 patients, including 9 patients from the U.S., who have received OTL-200 as part of clinical studies and compassionate use programs conducted at the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in Milan, Italy. This data set includes post-treatment follow-up data of up to eight years in the earliest treated patients in these programs. However we still do not have a clear timeline for US approval of this asset in this indication. The company says it will announce a filing strategy by mid-2021.
In other development, the US application for ORT-103 targeting a rare immunodeficiency disorder called Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS), has been pushed to 2022. The company said that delayed activities due to covid is impacting the timeline to develop a specific functional potency assay for OTL-103, as requested by the FDA. European application is on track for this year end.
So, ORTX had just submitted data for OTL-200 with the FDA, and also said that covid-related delays have pushed back the filing of OTL-103 in WAS. However, this program has now been removed. This has happened because in March last year, the company cut its workforce by 30% and abandoned this and other primary immunodeficiency program. As the company noted:
Regarding the regulatory status of the OTL-103 program in the U.S., Orchard recently received written feedback from the FDA. The company believes the path to a potential BLA filing may require additional time and further investment.
Another interesting fact is that during this time, ORTX also produced proof of concept data for OTL-203 in MPS-I (Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I). This is interesting because OTL-203 is still being shown as a POC stage asset in the pipeline diagram above. That’s because OTL-203 has moved away from MPS-1 and is now targeting MPS-IH. In Jan 2023, the FDA cleared an IND for this indication, Hurler subtype of mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-IH). The company plans to evaluate OTL-203 against the standard of care in a global registrational trial, which is expected to start in H2 2023. However, despite not showing MPS-I in its pipeline, in the month of May, the company announced updated data from the POC trial which showed that a single patient “who had previously achieved the primary endpoint for a measure called supraphysiologic blood alpha-L-iduronidase demonstrated longitudinal growth in line with healthy children adjusted for age and gender.”
One painpoint I discussed earlier is that all of ORTX product candidates use a self-inactivating lentiviral vector, and bluebird bio’s (BLUE) experience with emerging oncogenesis from its own SIN lentiviral vectors has put a spanner in the works of every other company using this delivery modality, which includes ORTX.
Another painpoint is that in early 2021, the FDA basically told ORTX that the approval process for OTL-200 will be delayed to at least early 2023. The company does not offer much in the way of a reason for this, but it goes on to say:
This approach and timeline are subject to the successful completion of the remaining regulatory activities in advance of an expected pre-BLA meeting with FDA, including CMC interactions and demonstration of the natural history data as a representative comparator for the treated population.
The overarching problem for ORTX has always been the very small market of all its target indications combined. MLD, the lead indication, is a very small market. So are the other indications it is targeting. That has been exacerbated by this two-year delay in approval in the US. However, in June, the company said it expects the BLA to be completed mid-year, with possible FDA approval during the first half of 2024. So that’s a very good development.
Financials
ORTX has a market cap of $96mn and a cash balance of $146mn. The company also announced up to $188mn in strategic financing. Last quarter, they made $1.2mn from EU sales of Libmeldy. Research and development expenses were $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, while selling, general and administrative expenses were $11.1 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 10-12 quarters.
Retail public holds around 38% of the stock, while institutions lead among the rest of the holders. Key holders are Federated Hermes, Zentree and others. Insiders never sell stock, and there are two recent purchases, one by the CEO.
Risks
ORTX is a shadow of its former self, and I do not recommend buying stocks with such low market cap, or those that need to do reverse splits to stay on NASDAQ. ORTX has also delayed its entire program for unexplained reasons, and generated tremendous loss of value for investors.
Bottomline
ORTX has seen a terrible fall from grace over the last 2 years. It was probably overvalued in those days; today, it may well be undervalued. If the BLA works out, they will gain exclusive to a small but dedicated market in the US. Current prices are also very low. They have a decent amount of cash. I will consider a small position at these prices, although, like I said, I will never recommend such stocks to anyone.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
About the TPT service
Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-
Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.
For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.
Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.
This article was written by
Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.
If you want to check out our service, go here - https://seekingalpha.com/author/avisol-capital-partners/research
Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Important: My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling *you* to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to *sell*, because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my “Hold” is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a “Sell” rating.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments