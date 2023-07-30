Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PDI: Still Bullish On This Nearly 14% Yielding CEF

Jul. 30, 2023 9:00 AM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)8 Comments
Summary

  • PDI is an income play for investors, with a focus on generating a continuous stream of income rather than capital appreciation.
  • PDI has generated consistent monthly distributable income for investors since its inception, offsetting any declines in share price.
  • PDI provides diversification through investments in various fixed-income sectors, offering opportunities that may not be accessible to individual investors.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), as many Seeking Alpha Contributors have a neutral viewpoint on this CEF. I won't beat around the bush, this is an income play for me. I am not looking to beat the market, and

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI, OHI, STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

p
posane3
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (1.05K)
I have held PDI for a few years. The declining NAV/share is worrisome, because it appears to be due to over-distributing, rather than declining asset prices, at least recently. Bond "spreads" have been decreasing, so bond prices have actually been going up in recent months, but PDI keeps drifting down. At some point they may have to cut the dividend to keep the downward spiral from accelerating.
Sthatcher profile picture
Sthatcher
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (251)
Income investing doesn’t get the appreciation it deserves because it doesn’t provide that instant reward we’ve all come to expect. Smith Barney used to say “they make money the old fashioned way, they earn it “. Income investing earns it over time. PIMCO income funds are the very best at this and when an investor takes the time to revisit what they learned in Finance 101, they get the power of compounding. PDI, PTY,PDO are significant holdings of mine.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:21 AM
Premium
Comments (10.54K)
PDI is a fantastic fund that investors need to focus on acquisition price for outstanding results. Buying high will as the author states get you great monthly income but why buy high .......PDI at $20 or less is worth it
D
Dave Rauser
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (53)
Wow, nice to see a writer understand PDI ,compound interest, and a free asset. Ty for your article, I can't agree more.
w
wedge7
Today, 9:17 AM
Investing Group
Comments (92)
Do you think the decline is antipasti on of a dividend cut since dividends aren’t covered by income?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:27 AM
Premium
Comments (10.54K)
@wedge7
Pimco are wizards at using alternative strategies to cover its distribution, income is only part of that equation
Loophole69 profile picture
Loophole69
Today, 9:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.19K)
The operative sentence is "If I had started my investment when PDI went public........." I am long and I am in it for the income (I've owned it for 2) so while the income is good the chart for my holdings are ugly. Since I have reinvested for part of the time, if and when this comes back, it might look good and I may not show such big paper losses.
V
Vejrup
Today, 9:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (294)
Great Synthesis. Agree 100%
