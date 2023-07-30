Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Hospitality: A Solid Buy In Hotel REITs

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hotel REITs are making a steady comeback, with a 4.62% increase in 2023, slightly off the average REIT pace of 4.90%.
  • Airline travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels, boosting hotel demand, and gasoline prices are down over 20% from last year, encouraging summer travel.
  • Apple Hospitality offers a high and very safe 6.34% yield, a stellar balance sheet, and solid growth prospects, all at a surprisingly low price.
  • This article examines growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for this well-positioned lower mid-cap Hotel REIT.
Rich girl holding a lot of money Beauty woman get celebrating with champagne that she can earn a lot of money in bed at hotel room She spend money She is rich person with happiness and smile face

Love portrait and love the world

Hotel REITs took a ferocious beating during the pandemic, but they are making a steady comeback. As of this writing, Hotel REITs are up 4.62% in 2023, good for a middle-of-the-pack 9th-place standing among REIT sectors, and just slightly

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.08K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ, APLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

JohnReno profile picture
JohnReno
Today, 9:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (25)
I'm a fan of APLE. It's an easy way to play the travel sector and earn a monthly dividend. The only real threat is another travel-killing event like Covid, but then you could just buy more as you see how it has bounced back!
A
Arimnestos
Today, 8:56 AM
Premium
Comments (2.17K)
Good article, covering most of the bases. Thanks! I would quibble with the description of the assets as "upscale." Upscale limited-service perhaps. More importantly, this reit has gone nowhere (down a bit, IIRC) since the IPO. My biggest issue though is its private reit past and the family dominance of management. Executive comp looks pretty rich, but I'm betting it goes deeper than that. All that said, I would still consider the name below 15.
