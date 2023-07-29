Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Petrobras: Very Cheap, Highly Profitable, And Returning 17.6%

Summary

  • Petrobras is undervalued, trading at only 2.3x FCF, due to its political past and government entanglements.
  • Despite this, the company has been generating impressive profits and is likely to continue doing so.
  • Selling put options on Petrobras stock is the best way to get involved in the company, either building a position at a better price, or earning solid cash-on-cash returns.

Petrobras oil platform docked, waiting for be repaired in Tenerife.

herraez/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), the renowned Brazilian oil company, stands as a prominent firm in the global energy market that continues to pump out profits, quarter after quarter.

Despite PBR's robust market presence and impressive track record

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.4K Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for high-yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and unique investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PBR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (58)

Tellurium128 profile picture
Tellurium128
Yesterday, 9:02 PM
Comments (2.33K)
I might exaggerate a little but this article forgets to mention that PBR is an oil company. Those company earnings are extremely cyclical depending upon oil prices, meaning that the cheap valuation multiples are no guarantee that you will be getting a great return on investment
t
tlon6699
Today, 12:15 AM
Premium
Comments (101)
@Tellurium128 I already got 200 percent return in 2 years. I am not complaining
kyle191 profile picture
kyle191
Yesterday, 8:43 PM
Comments (7.39K)
I love selling puts on PBR. I do them one week to two weeks maximum for expiration. My annualized return is between 15%-85%....depending on the week.

I have PBR put to me at $9, $10,$11, $12,$13, and on Friday $14. Between my IRA and taxable income account, I own over 13,000 shares of PBR. My cost basis with the put and call premium and dividends is getting close to $5.

The joy of selling puts on dividend paying stocks
f
flynfoto
Yesterday, 10:27 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (77)
@kyle191 Would you say that most puts you sell expire worthless?
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Yesterday, 4:40 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.2K)
@PropNotes interesting analysis. Followed you. Cheers
Ventureshadow profile picture
Ventureshadow
Yesterday, 4:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.61K)
Unfortunately options are not available on PBR-A, which is priced lower and has a higher dividend %.
M
Moorejam
Yesterday, 6:19 PM
Premium
Comments (222)
@Ventureshadow buy PBR-A. Sell options on PBR. Usually after a sell off as implied vols are higher then.
r
raa1144
Yesterday, 7:35 PM
Comments (391)
@Ventureshadow PBR_A does have options. But like the old days they only have 2 front months and some quarterly. No weeklies GLTA

finance.yahoo.com/...
t
tlon6699
Today, 12:19 AM
Premium
Comments (101)
@Ventureshadow they are available. Td ameritrade
CreditSpreadGod profile picture
CreditSpreadGod
Yesterday, 3:30 PM
Premium
Comments (40)
Whether you like the trade or not, I really appreciate the well thought out, actionable option trade included in this article. Thanks!
Williams Equity Research profile picture
Williams Equity Research
Yesterday, 12:24 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (3.29K)
The primary risk with Brazil for Petrobras isn't that it's a developing country, it's that it's a particularly corrupt one. www.britannica.com/...
J
JonathanSeagull
Yesterday, 6:10 PM
Comments (1.13K)
@Williams Equity Research I trust it is no worse than US.
kyle191 profile picture
kyle191
Yesterday, 8:44 PM
Comments (7.39K)
@JonathanSeagull ...Beat me to the response.
p
paullyballz
Yesterday, 8:58 AM
Comments (1.19K)
If there is a buyback Which shares will they buy and where does the $ come from?
L
Lisboa.luke
Yesterday, 3:56 AM
Comments (2)
That's a big lie. I'm Brazilian and i know whats really happening in Brazil right now. The hasn't been doing the necessary ajustments in the price of diesel and gasoline during this third quarter. And the worse: the International prices have increased more than 15%. Furthermore, in the already in the second quarter we can realize that the company has focused on selling diesel and gasoline for internal market instead of oil production and exports. Politics will destroy the results.
l
lucasnodari
Yesterday, 7:36 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
@Lisboa.luke This so much, I'm also Brazilian and I can attest to that.
arthurs1 profile picture
arthurs1
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (684)
One of the best stocks to own in a Roth IRA.
rational_1998 profile picture
rational_1998
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (166)
@PropNotes PBR has a very strange dividend policy . In some cases the record date for a payment is pretty far out from the payout date. So for dividends announced in 2023 , to be paid on 8/18/23 and 9/20/2023 the record date is 6/12/2023, so 2 and 3 months before the pay date. Considering that PBR has announced changes to their dividend policy I'm not too sanguine on this. Furthermore this stock is not a big mover unless you time it correctly and its not on a consistent gradual upward (even shallow) over the long term. Not only that but you also should consider that massive 70% drawdown in the 2020 period \, surprising for such a 'monopoly' and stable company. The 17% return in the headline is grossly misleading at best; I'm surprised that such a representation would be made.
m
mr.realist
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (438)
@rational_1998 Bet,you missed the move and hoping that it will come down in price,and you can get in.Sour grapes !!!
z
zip6485
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (6.26K)
@rational_1998
PBR is one of the best oil giants. I have owned the stocks since 4thQ of 2020. I am very happy. of it. So why are you so worked up? Missing the boat?
c
cafepuro
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (31)
@zip6485 It’s better to watch were the boat is going not where it has been.
t
tlon6699
29 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (101)
Where are you getting the 17 Percent dividend from
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
Yesterday, 8:24 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (515)
@tlon6699 never said the return was a dividend yield:

"When you sell a put, you're agreeing to purchase shares in a company at a pre-agreed price, if the stock price finishes beneath the pre-agreed price when the put expires.

In return for taking this risk, put sellers are paid a cash premium.

In this case, we really like the idea of selling the September 8th, $12.5 strike put options.

With these options, put sellers would receive a $25 premium per contract, which translates to a 2.04% return over the next 42 days. This annualizes to 17.6%."
S
Spartakus73
29 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (75)
Useful summary of the overall situation.

You really drove home the two key points: it is the cheapest oil major, with the highest gross margins. Those factors give investors an immense margin of safety.

You can get an even higher yield by buying the preferred shares, PBR.A, which trade at a substantial discount to the common, and collect the same dividend.
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
Yesterday, 8:24 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (515)
@Spartakus73 Cheers, thanks for the comment!
m
mr.realist
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (438)
They are giving 75% of what they gave in 2022,in dividends.That is not bad,plus stock buy backs.What's to complain about?
PianoCat profile picture
PianoCat
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (3.19K)
@mr.realist 2022 had specials, so we are probably not getting 75% of that.
S
St.Rigley
29 Jul. 2023
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (152)
@mr.realist 2023 dividends will be more like 1/3 of 2022 dividends, not 75%.
C
Cane73
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (40)
What’s the foreign tax withholding on their dividend?
Spekulatius profile picture
Spekulatius
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (768)
@Cane73 surprisingly little since I have been in this stock. Just a few percent.
anarchist profile picture
anarchist
Yesterday, 6:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4K)
@Bill in Shanghai Where are you trading? In my IBKR non-IRA account the withholding is about 26% and with fees Its about 31%
S
Simeroth1
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (2.55K)
Comment on the newly announced divvy policy author?
o
oregonhillnumina1
29 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (13)
You cited currency FX as one of the risks. Can you explain the potential tail wind should the Real continues to strengthen vs USD and its impacts both on div payout and stock ADR appreciation?
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
Yesterday, 8:26 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (515)
@oregonhillnumina1 just as you said, it could be a tailwind! The impact should be somewhat negligible at around ~$3B added to earnings. However, given the nominal profits and cheap valuation, this isn't a material upside case for the stock in our opinion
m
mr.realist
Yesterday, 12:46 PM
Comments (438)
@PropNotes You are right-in your opinion.
j
jakied
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (1.11K)
How much is the next div and when will it be paid?
m
mr.realist
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (438)
@jakied August 25th,for .38 cents.
k
ktsean
29 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (74)
@mr.realist the August payment is actually the first half of the Q1 divy with the second half (approx 40c) being paid in Sept. the ex date for it is long past. The Q2 divy, along with a change in the dividend policy should be announced next week on Aug. 3
m
mr.realist
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (438)
@ktsean You are on top of this.Keep up the good work.
