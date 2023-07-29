Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: Market Misunderstanding Offers A Golden Dip-Buying Opportunity

Jul. 29, 2023 8:30 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T7 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon took out new lows this month over the lead cables concerns, falling to levels not seen since August 2011. However, buyers have returned to defend stoutly.
  • The massive capitulation in VZ has seen significant buying interest from dip buyers as some weak-income investors likely fled. However, a long-term bottom in VZ appears primed.
  • Verizon's strong execution in Q2 and assuring full-year guidance indicate that the market's pessimism is likely overstated.
  • Investors still waiting on the sidelines to add more shares should leverage VZ's robust buying support recently and capitalize on the market's irrational fear.
  • Maintain Strong Buy.
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

The once-a-decade opportunity in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) remains valid despite getting hit this month due to the headwinds from its lead-sheathed cables network. Keen investors should recall that the Wall Street Journal's or WSJ's investigation had led

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.45K Followers
Comments (7)

H
Hans Schotterradler
Today, 8:50 AM
Premium
Comments (132)
Thanks for the article. Since you rate VZ a "strong buy", are you loading up on it at the current level??
As someone who is involved in underground utility work, I know that anything related to getting closed to lead-sheathed cables has huge costs.
I cannot imagine how many thousands of miles of these cable are still in place throughout the US.
As a VZ holder, I consider this a great risk.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:59 AM
Premium
Comments (10.53K)
@Hans Schotterradler
It might turn out to be safer to keep them where they are instead of disturbing them which will likely create another set of problems
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:04 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.08K)
@Hans Schotterradler You are welcome. I have other opportunities that I'm invested, which occupy my exposure, as I don't intend to build an allocation like the Nasdaq 100 or the S&P 500. But I think it makes sense to VZ holders intending to add more shares.
H
Hans Schotterradler
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (132)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Perhaps. On the other hand, there is the risk of lead leaching into the ground water.
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 8:49 AM
Premium
Comments (2.95K)
Yes, hopefully $34 is the floor!
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:05 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.08K)
@WSLegend Reversing back above the $34 level is critical, corroborating June's buying sentiments. Let's hope this bottoms out from here.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:07 AM
Premium
Comments (10.53K)
@JR Research
Take a look at TC energy, TRP right now an unbelievable opportunity
