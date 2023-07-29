Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hivemapper: Why We're Bullish

Jul. 29, 2023 4:59 AM ETHoney USD (HONEY-USD)2 Comments
VanEck
Summary

  • Hivemapper presents a unique opportunity utilizing cryptocurrency to crowdsource contributions toward building a decentralized mapping network.
  • After the consumer purchases map credits, HONEY-USD tokens are burned equal to the fiat amount of the contract.
  • Hivemapper’s data is fresh and up to date as the global network of vehicle dashcams are constantly recording while drivers go about their normal routes.

Popular cryptocurrency trading applications

Wachiwit

Hivemapper's crowdsourced, crypto-based mapping could disrupt the market, with its token HONEY-USD's value derived from factors including market size, share, token velocity, and circulation.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

VanEck
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

aspekte profile picture
aspekte
Yesterday, 3:38 AM
I have searched quite some time for an application of distributed ledger technology that shows its enormous future potential in a practical and easy to grasp way.
This one looks as a good fit to me. Just image the unbelievable power if each car were connected with it. And all would equally benefit from it, eather as a contributor or as a user. It's like an exchange in itself - a self financed, fully automated, highly reliable, cutting-edge information exchange.
M
Momap
29 Jul. 2023
Thks, quite insightful, which exchanges sell this token or we need to buy directly from the company - Hivemapper, Inc ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
