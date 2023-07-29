Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Indivior PLC (INVVY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2023 4:50 AM ETIndivior PLC (INVVY), INDV
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.97K Followers

Indivior PLC (OTCPK:INVVY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Thompson - Vice President of Investor Relations

Mark Crossley - Chief Executive Officer

Christian Heidbreder - Chief Scientific Officer

Ryan Preblick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Vane-Tempest - Jefferies

Max Herrmann - Stifel

Paul Cuddon - Numis Securities

Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley

Karl Burns - Northland Capital Markets

Edward Thomason - Liberum

Peter Testa - One Investments

Jason Thompson

Good day everyone. Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially. We list the factors that may cause our results to be materially different on Slide 2 of our presentation. We also may refer to non-GAAP measures, the reconciliations for which may be found in the appendix of this presentation and also at the back of our published press release. These items are now posted on our website at indivior.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Crossley, our CEO.

Mark Crossley

Thank you, Jason, and good morning, good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining to discuss our half year results. I'll start with some opening remarks, review our progress against our strategic priorities, Christian will then provide a scientific update and then Ryan will wrap it up with details on our financial performance and our updated guidance before heading on to Q&A session.

Turning to the key messages, it was another strong quarter of execution by the entire Indivior team, which keeps us on track to deliver the attractive medium-term growth profile we set out at our Capital Markets Day last December. Recall this framework contemplates double digit net revenue, CAGR and positive operating leverage.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.